Patriots 16-year All-Sports Hub Team

Oct 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last summer, 98.5 The Sports Hub celebrated 15 years on the air. To celebrate the milestone, assistant program director Jim Louth suggested doing an 'All-Sports Hub' team with the best players for each of the local teams during those 15 years.

However, between a coaching change and a rookie quarterback, there was so much to cover that it never came to fruition. For the Sports Hub's Sweet 16 though, we're bringing it back.

As a part of the Patriots Hub Podcast, we're looking at the best Patriots players of the last 16 years - with a twist. Rather than just naming the best at each position, we're turning it into a full 53-man 'roster projection.'

This factors in what players did from 2009 and on. So, while some players who were dominant in the 00s were still with the team in the early Sports Hub years we're only counting what happened on our airwaves (ex. the first three Super Bowl wins and 2007 season did not factor into the decision-making).

Equal weight was given to both peaks and longevity, also factoring in how players contributed to winning and coming up in big moments. Consideration was also given to filling out all of the roles on a football team (ex. making sure there was a left and right tackle, boundary and slot cornerbacks, etc.).

For each position we have a quick explanation, but there is more in the podcast. Check that out below as you go through the roster...

Before looking at this list, keep in mind we only put together the roster and didn't put much thought into a depth chart (the order players are listed is not indicative of ranking). If you think you know what the depth chart should be, tweet it at us at @RealAlexBarth and @mattdolloff.

Quarterbacks (2)

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

-Tom Brady

-Jimmy Garoppolo

We start off with the easiest pick, putting TB12 himself under center. As for the backup, Dolloff made a good point. While I'd argue Cam Newton has been the second-best starting quarterback of the Sports Hub era given what he did with the talent (or lack thereof) around him, if we're picking the best backup quarterback since 2009 it has to be Garoppolo, whose simple presence alone helped motivate Brady to some the best seasons of his career and three more Super Bowls. -Alex Barth

Running backs (4)

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

-LeGarrette Blount

-James White

-Dion Lewis

-Rhamondre Stevenson

We agreed that LeGarrette Blount was the best option on the ground. His sneaky top-end speed and short-yardage power made him a threat every time that offense gave him the space he needed, and his 34 rushing touchdowns lead all backs in the Sports Hub era.

James White, meanwhile, was the quintessential third-down back over the second half of the Patriots dynasty, as reliable as they come. He was a must-have for a Tom Brady-led offense. Dion Lewis and Rhamondre Stevenson round out the group as dynamic all-around threats, Lewis with his quickness and Stevenson with his strength. Lewis will serve as the kick returner. -Matt Dolloff

Wide receivers (7)

Leon Halip/Getty Images

-Julian Edelman

-Jakobi Meyers

-Randy Moss

-Wes Welker

-Danny Amendola

-Brandon LaFell

-Chris Hogan

Yes, seven wide receivers is a lot for a team that has really struggled to find wide receiver talent over the last 16 years. But, that's kind of the point. Few receivers have consistently performed at a high level, meaning the production is more spread out. Edelman felt like the only real 'slam dunk' from this group (he'll also be our punt returner).

It also means that Moss and Welker get on even without their 2007 seasons. Meanwhile, LaFell and Hogan get on thanks to coming up big in the playoffs. Brandin Cooks had a successful season in his lone year in 2017, but his lack of big moments in that playoff run kept him on the outside looking in.

The 'volume' members of this group are Meyers and Amendola, who both rank third and fourth respectively in catches and yards by a Patriots wide receiver since 2009, with Amendola also being fourth in touchdowns. The one volume player who didn't make the cut is Kendrick Bourne, who ranks fifth in catches and yards and sixth in touchdowns. -AB

Tight ends/fullbacks (4)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

-Rob Gronkowski

-Hunter Henry

-Martellus Bennett

-James Develin (FB)

Rob Gronkowski is a slam-dunk, no-brainer pick, as a guy who proved with his performance on the field that he was more than just a product of playing with Tom Brady. He was arguably the most dynamic tight end that ever played the game, legitimately a threat to score a touchdown every time he touched the ball.

Hunter Henry, meanwhile, is second on the team in TE receptions in the Sports Hub era (199 in 64 games). Martellus Bennett earned his spot with a strong 2016 season, filling in admirably for the injured Gronkowski and nearly catching the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl. -MD

Offensive line (9)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

-OT Marcus Cannon

-OT Nate Solder

-OT Trent Brown

-G Logan Mankins

-G Joe Thuney

-G Shaq Mason

-G/C Dan Connolly

-C David Andrews

-C/G Ted Karras

At tackle, we went with Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon to man the left and right sides. Those two embodied the consistency and dependability that was a hallmark of the Brady Patriots on the line. In one of the tougher calls on the entire roster, Trent Brown made the cut as a mountainous swing tackle, barely beating out Sebastian Vollmer for that spot.

The guard position is one of the deepest on the entire team. Logan Mankins (left) and Joe Thuney (right) make for an all-time combo, while Shaq Mason earns a spot as a two-time Super Bowl champion and Dan Connolly earns his spot solely for the most legendary kick return in the history of football. -MD

Defensive line (7)

Elsa/Getty Images

-DT Vince Wilfork

-DT Christian Barmore

-DT Alan Branch

-DT/DE Lawrence Guy

-DE Deatrich Wise

-DE Trey Flowers

-DE Rob Ninkovich

Wilfork is a slam dunk pick here, but this is a spot where longevity really factored in. Wise (126) and Guy (110) are the only two true defensive linemen to play more than 100 games in the Sports Hub era, with Wilfork a relatively distant third (81).

Ninkovich also played over 100 games (123), but some may argue he fits more with the linebackers. However the Patriots' all-time roster lists him as both a defensive end and outside linebacker, so we have him here to balance out the numbers. He has the most sacks of the Sports Hub era with 46. Joining him on the pass rush is Flowers, who put up 21 sacks in four years and played a key role in two Super Bowl-winning seasons.

After those guys it's a lot about peak. Players like Barmore and Branch weren't/haven't been here for long but made a significant impact in the games they did play/have played. -AB

Linebackers (7)

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

-Dont'a Hightower

-Jerod Mayo

-Ja'Whaun Bentley

-Chander Jones

-Jamie Collins

-Kyle Van Noy

-Matthew Judon

Hard to argue with this group. Good luck running the ball or protecting your quarterback against these guys. Mayo was an All-Pro-caliber tackling machine as a player, while Hightower was arguably the No. 2 big-game player of this era behind Brady. Bentley carried on the tradition of strong leadership and a knack for game-changing plays as a bridge between Brady and the next era of Patriots football.

On the edge, Chandler Jones emerged as a difference-making pass-rusher over his final years in New England. Collins and Van Noy were as versatile as they come on two Super Bowl teams each, while Judon is perhaps the single best player of the post-Brady era so far. -MD

Cornerbacks (6)

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

-Stephon Gilmore

-Malcolm Butler

-Jonathan Jones

-Darrelle Revis

-Aqib Talib

-J.C. Jackson

Arguably the single best position group on the team, the list of Patriots corners in the Sports Hub era alone is packed with Pro-Bowlers and future Hall of Famers. Best of luck to opposing quarterbacks figuring out who to target among these guys.

Stephon Gilmore, Malcolm Butler, Darrelle Revis, Aqib Talib, and J.C. Jackson comprise a group of boundary corners that can blanket top receivers in coverage, play physical press-man off the line, and ball-hawk wherever possible. Jonathan Jones, meanwhile, is easily the best pure slot corner of this era, and versatile enough to cover Tyreek Hill or chip in at safety.

We went with Gilmore and Butler as the starters, as the guys who came up in big games the most often among the group. But Revis smply couldn't be left off the list, while Talib and Jackson bring the kind of swagger every CB room wants. -MD

Safeties (3)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

-Devin McCourty

-Patrick Chung

-Duron Harmon

What's crazy is, this was the Patriots' safety group from 2013 to 2019. This trio dominated the back end for three Super Bowl-winning seasons making them no-braider picks. There was consideration of adding a fourth safety - either Brandon Meriweather or Kyle Dugger - but that spot ended up going towards keeping six cornerbacks. -AB

Specialists (3)

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

-K Stephen Gostkowski

-P Ryan Allen

-LS Joe Cardona

Cardona and Gostkowski were longtime cornerstones of the Patriots special teams unit during the Sports Hub era. The punter position has seen more turnover, but Allen's performance in Super Bowl LIII puts him over the top. -AB

Special teams (1)

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

-Matthew Slater