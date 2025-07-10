Christian Gonzalez cracks NFL Top 100 list for 2025

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots reacts after a pass break up in the fourth quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

A year after not having any of their players appear on the annual 'NFL Top 100' list, the New England Patriots will have at least one player in 2025. Christian Gonzalez was announced as the 84th-ranked player as a part of the rollout of the list on Thursday.

This year's release is being done mainly via X/Twitter. The NFL account posted a two and a half minute video on Gonzalez, featuring commentary from Gonzalez himself, Bills cornerback Taron Johnson, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.

In particular, McBride mentions Gonzalez is a player that the Cardinals had "on our radar that whole week" leading up to the Week 15 matchup when Gonzalez blanketed Marvin Harrison Jr. allowing just two catches. That highlights Gonzalez's development as a 'Tuesday morning player,' or the kind of player opposing teams have to factor into the gameplan from their first planning meetings at the start of the week.

Gonzalez, 23, was a breakout player in his first full NFL season after he missed most of his rookie year with a shoulder injury. In 16 games in 2024 he allowed just 46 catches on 84 targets, while mainly matching up against the opposing team's top receiver. He allowed just two touchdowns while recording two interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery touchdown while being penalized just three times.

Following the season, Gonzalez was named a second-team All-Pro. While not voted to the Pro Bowl, he was widely viewed as one of the top snubs.

Prior to not having any players listed last year, Gonzalez is the first Patriots player to appear on the list since Matthew Judon was voted 33rd in 2023. He's the first player drafted by the Patriots to appear for the team since 2022, when both J.C. Jackson (20th) and Mac Jones (85th) made the Top 100.