LISTEN LIVE

Christian Gonzalez cracks NFL Top 100 list for 2025

A year after not having any of their players appear on the annual ‘NFL Top 100’ list, the New England Patriots will have at least one player in 2025. Christian…

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots reacts after a pass break up in the fourth quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots reacts after a pass break up in the fourth quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images

A year after not having any of their players appear on the annual 'NFL Top 100' list, the New England Patriots will have at least one player in 2025. Christian Gonzalez was announced as the 84th-ranked player as a part of the rollout of the list on Thursday.

This year's release is being done mainly via X/Twitter. The NFL account posted a two and a half minute video on Gonzalez, featuring commentary from Gonzalez himself, Bills cornerback Taron Johnson, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.

In particular, McBride mentions Gonzalez is a player that the Cardinals had "on our radar that whole week" leading up to the Week 15 matchup when Gonzalez blanketed Marvin Harrison Jr. allowing just two catches. That highlights Gonzalez's development as a 'Tuesday morning player,' or the kind of player opposing teams have to factor into the gameplan from their first planning meetings at the start of the week.

Gonzalez, 23, was a breakout player in his first full NFL season after he missed most of his rookie year with a shoulder injury. In 16 games in 2024 he allowed just 46 catches on 84 targets, while mainly matching up against the opposing team's top receiver. He allowed just two touchdowns while recording two interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery touchdown while being penalized just three times.

Following the season, Gonzalez was named a second-team All-Pro. While not voted to the Pro Bowl, he was widely viewed as one of the top snubs.

Prior to not having any players listed last year, Gonzalez is the first Patriots player to appear on the list since Matthew Judon was voted 33rd in 2023. He's the first player drafted by the Patriots to appear for the team since 2022, when both J.C. Jackson (20th) and Mac Jones (85th) made the Top 100.

This is the 15th year of the NFL Top 100 annual list. Unlike All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams voted on by media and fans, the Top 100 is voted on exclusively by NFL players.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFLSocci’s View: How Georgia’s David Andrews became all-New EnglandBob Socci
Mike Vrabel at New England Patriots OTA practice
ColumnsSocci’s View: Vrabel at the center of it all, and on the periphery tooBob Socci
Joe Milton
PatriotsKey details come out on Patriots’ Joe Milton tradeMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect