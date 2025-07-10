LISTEN LIVE

Celtics announce NBA Cup group

The C’s have a playoff rematch among their NBA Cup opponents, plus another challenging opponent outside their division.

Matt Dolloff
Jaylen Brown

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 20: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts after dunking the ball in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics now know who they'll have to compete against in the Group Play stage of the NBA Cup.

As announced by the team and the NBA this week, the C's will play NBA Cup games against two Atlantic Division rivals, plus one notable team each out of the Central and Southeast divisions. The Atlantic teams to know are the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

From the Central Division, the Celtics will compete against the Detroit Pistons in NBA Cup action. Perhaps more notably, the C's will face the Orlando Magic out of the Southeast, in a rematch of their first-round playoff series.

Celtics NBA Cup Group: Full List Of NBA Teams

East Group A

Atlanta Hawks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers
Toronto Raptors
Washington Wizards

East Group B

Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Detroit Pistons
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers

East Group C

Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks
New York Knicks

Jaylen BrownCredit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics will do battle with the Orlando Magic as part of their NBA Cup group in the 2025-26 regular season.

West Group A

Minnesota Timberwolves
Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns
Sacramento Kings
Utah Jazz

West Group B

Dallas Mavericks
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans

West Group C

Denver Nuggets
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Portland Trail Blazers
San Antonio Spurs

Considering the Celtics will have to play most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season without Jayson Tatum (Achilles surgery), their NBA Cup group could prove more challenging than it would be otherwise.

The 2025-26 NBA Cup will begin with regular-season games in the Group Play stage, then eight teams will advance to the "Knockout Rounds." Group Play is expected to begin on Oct. 31, with the semifinals taking place on Dec. 13 and the championship on Dec. 16. The complete 2025-26 NBA schedule is expected to be released in August.

NEXT: Celtics Announce 2025 Summer League Roster

Boston Celticsnba cup
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
