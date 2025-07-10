Celtics announce NBA Cup group
The C’s have a playoff rematch among their NBA Cup opponents, plus another challenging opponent outside their division.
The Boston Celtics now know who they'll have to compete against in the Group Play stage of the NBA Cup.
As announced by the team and the NBA this week, the C's will play NBA Cup games against two Atlantic Division rivals, plus one notable team each out of the Central and Southeast divisions. The Atlantic teams to know are the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.
From the Central Division, the Celtics will compete against the Detroit Pistons in NBA Cup action. Perhaps more notably, the C's will face the Orlando Magic out of the Southeast, in a rematch of their first-round playoff series.
Celtics NBA Cup Group: Full List Of NBA Teams
East Group A
Atlanta Hawks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers
Toronto Raptors
Washington Wizards
East Group B
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Detroit Pistons
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
East Group C
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks
New York Knicks
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics will do battle with the Orlando Magic as part of their NBA Cup group in the 2025-26 regular season.
West Group A
Minnesota Timberwolves
Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns
Sacramento Kings
Utah Jazz
West Group B
Dallas Mavericks
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans
West Group C
Denver Nuggets
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Portland Trail Blazers
San Antonio Spurs
Considering the Celtics will have to play most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season without Jayson Tatum (Achilles surgery), their NBA Cup group could prove more challenging than it would be otherwise.
The 2025-26 NBA Cup will begin with regular-season games in the Group Play stage, then eight teams will advance to the "Knockout Rounds." Group Play is expected to begin on Oct. 31, with the semifinals taking place on Dec. 13 and the championship on Dec. 16. The complete 2025-26 NBA schedule is expected to be released in August.