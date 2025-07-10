Celtics announce NBA Cup group

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 20: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts after dunking the ball in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics now know who they'll have to compete against in the Group Play stage of the NBA Cup.

As announced by the team and the NBA this week, the C's will play NBA Cup games against two Atlantic Division rivals, plus one notable team each out of the Central and Southeast divisions. The Atlantic teams to know are the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

From the Central Division, the Celtics will compete against the Detroit Pistons in NBA Cup action. Perhaps more notably, the C's will face the Orlando Magic out of the Southeast, in a rematch of their first-round playoff series.

Celtics NBA Cup Group: Full List Of NBA Teams

East Group A

Atlanta Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers

Toronto Raptors

Washington Wizards

East Group B

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Detroit Pistons

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

East Group C

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

New York Knicks

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics will do battle with the Orlando Magic as part of their NBA Cup group in the 2025-26 regular season.

West Group A

Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder

Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings

Utah Jazz

West Group B

Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans

West Group C

Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Portland Trail Blazers

San Antonio Spurs

Considering the Celtics will have to play most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season without Jayson Tatum (Achilles surgery), their NBA Cup group could prove more challenging than it would be otherwise.