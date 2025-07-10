Another league is showing interest in two of the Patriots’ UDFAs

While the New England Patriots and the NFL have an important period of roster building - training camp - coming up, their football neighbors to the north had a significant roster building deadline pass recently as well.

The Canadian Football League recently passed a rule that the league’s ‘Negotiation List’ will go from being semi-private to public information. Each team gets a list of 45 players who are either playing in another professional league, in college, or unsigned, who they get exclusive negotiating rights with. While team’s used to just reveal 10 of the 45 players on their respective lists, as of last week the full lists are now completely available to the public via the league’s website.

Included on the now-public lists are two players currently on the New England Patriots’ roster. Wide receiver Efton Chism is on the list for the BC Lions, and Ben Wooldridge is on the list for the Calgary Stampeders.

This doesn’t mean either player is going anywhere soon. CFL teams cannot compel players on their lists to switch leagues. All it means is that, should the players want to pursue a CFL career, the team that has them on their list would get exclusive first rights to negotiate a contract with that player. Players can be added and removed from the list at any time, and negotiation rights can also be traded.

WATCH: Barth & Dolloff pick the Patriots 'All-Sports Hub' team

For Chism, it would be surprising at this point if he ends up talking to the Lions. While it’s still very early and he hasn’t even had a padded practice yet, he showed enough this spring that he appears to at least be on track for a practice squad spot, if not getting claimed off waivers by another NFL team.

As for Wooldridge, right now he’s the team’s third quarterback. Most teams in the modern era keep three QBs in some sense, even if one is on the practice squad. Down the road he could end up getting a CFL look, but unless the Patriots add another quarterback between now and cutdown day he might remain on that list for at least another year.

If both players are unlikely to look to the CFL right now, why were they added? With so many spots, teams will sometimes list unlikely players as a longshot chance, in case they do become available at some point. For instance, Shedeur Sanders is on the Toronto Argonauts’ negotiation list.

Teams will also include current college players. Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer is on BC’s list, despite being projected by some as a top-100 pick. Another college QB listed is former Boston College signal-caller Thomas Castellanos, now with Florida State. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have his rights.