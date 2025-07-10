Alex Bregman’s return to the Red Sox appears to be imminent

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MARCH 31: Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox bats against the Baltimore Orioles during their Opening Day game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on March 31, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Boston Red Sox have a chance to head into the 2025 All-Star Break with plenty of momentum. Entering play Wednesday night the team is on a six-game winning streak, with four games to until the break begins Sunday night.

They'll look to close the first half strong with a four-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays. It turns out, reinforcements could be on the to help this weekend at Fenway Park in the form of one of the team's three All-Stars.

Speaking to reporters before Thursday's game, manager Alex Cora said that third baseman Alex Bregman could be back in the lineup prior to the break, and may make his return any day now.

"He’s hitting right now. Feeling good,” Cora said. “There’s a good chance he’ll be with us this weekend.”

Bregman, 31, has been out since late May with a calf injury. He's been working with the team the last few weeks, and Cora said earlier this week the team feels he doesn't need to make any rehab starts. That could put Bregman on track to return as early as Friday.

WATCH: Felger & Mazz on the state of the Red Sox

Getting Bregman back would be a big boost to a Red Sox lineup that has started clicking but will face tougher competition coming out of the break. The Sox face the Cubs, Phillies, and Dodgers - the three first-place teams in the National League - to start the second half.

Prior to getting hurt Bregman was slashing .299/.385/.553. In his 51 games before the injury he hit 11 home runs with 35 RBIs.