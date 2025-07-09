LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox officially have overcrowded outfield with Yoshida update

The Red Sox have a solid batting option back in the lineup, but his return gives Alex Cora some tough decisions to make.

Matt Dolloff
Masataka Yoshida

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 27: Masataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox warms up in the on deck circle during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on September 27, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are getting some solid midseason reinforcements -- and Alex Cora has an interesting decision to make in the outfield.

Masataka Yoshida is officially back in the big leagues on Wednesday, as the team announced his activation from the 60-Day Injured List. Yoshida will also slide right back into the lineup Wednesday night against the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, batting sixth as the designated hitter.

On the bench is center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela, as he will sit against righty Antonio Senzatela. Wednesday's outfield consists of Roman Anthony in left, Jarren Duran in center, and Wilyer Abreu in right.

You can see the quandary that Cora will find himself in going forward.

Masataka YoshidaPhoto by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Masataka Yoshida

Yoshida is certainly going to be worth putting in the back half of the lineup. He's batted .285 and averaged 16 home runs and 35 doubles per 162 games in his young major league career, and he's also very tough to strike out (67 SOs in 124 games). While the likes of Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzalez have been serviceable when called upon, Yoshida still carries more overall upside in the lineup.

But here's the issue: inserting Yoshida leaves him along with Duran, Anthony, Rafaela, Abreu battling for four spots in the lineup, and three spots in the Red Sox outfield. Playing Yoshida more at first base could potentially solve the problem. But he's a subpar fielder even in the outfield to begin with, and one would wonder if his overall value would be higher than Gonzalez or Toro in that spot.

It'll be interesting to see how Cora configures his lineup on a daily basis going forward. There could be another relatively simple fix for this: trading Duran.

NEXT: 4 Impact Players The Red Sox Could Target At The Trade Deadline

Boston Red SoxMasataka Yoshida
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
BOSTON, MA - JULY 1: Richard Fitts #80 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Fenway Park on July 1, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
MLBRed Sox shuffle pitching staff with 3 roster movesAlex Barth
Masataka Yoshida
MLBRed Sox give most definitive update to date on Masataka YoshidaTy Anderson
Josh Naylor
MLB4 impact players the Red Sox could target at the trade deadlineMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect