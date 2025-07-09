Red Sox officially have overcrowded outfield with Yoshida update

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 27: Masataka Yoshida #7 of the Boston Red Sox warms up in the on deck circle during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on September 27, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Boston Red Sox are getting some solid midseason reinforcements -- and Alex Cora has an interesting decision to make in the outfield.

Masataka Yoshida is officially back in the big leagues on Wednesday, as the team announced his activation from the 60-Day Injured List. Yoshida will also slide right back into the lineup Wednesday night against the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, batting sixth as the designated hitter.

On the bench is center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela, as he will sit against righty Antonio Senzatela. Wednesday's outfield consists of Roman Anthony in left, Jarren Duran in center, and Wilyer Abreu in right.

You can see the quandary that Cora will find himself in going forward.

Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Masataka Yoshida

Yoshida is certainly going to be worth putting in the back half of the lineup. He's batted .285 and averaged 16 home runs and 35 doubles per 162 games in his young major league career, and he's also very tough to strike out (67 SOs in 124 games). While the likes of Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzalez have been serviceable when called upon, Yoshida still carries more overall upside in the lineup.

But here's the issue: inserting Yoshida leaves him along with Duran, Anthony, Rafaela, Abreu battling for four spots in the lineup, and three spots in the Red Sox outfield. Playing Yoshida more at first base could potentially solve the problem. But he's a subpar fielder even in the outfield to begin with, and one would wonder if his overall value would be higher than Gonzalez or Toro in that spot.