P-Bruins sign 3 players, add familiar name to coaching staff

The Bruins may have a crowded NHL roster, but there's no such thing as too much organizational depth, and the Bruins added to their group down in Providence with three players signed to AHL contracts on Wednesday.

Up front, the P-Bruins added forwards Ty Chevaldayoff and Erik Middendorf on one-year deals.

A 6-foot-3, 225-pound wing, Chevaldayoff posted six goals and 19 points, along with 175 minutes in penalties, in 66 games for ECHL Jacksonville this past season. The 22-year-old also made two regular-season appearances for ECHL Maine at the end of the 2023-24 season, scoring one goal, and then appeared in seven playoff games for Maine.

Middendorf, meanwhile, comes to the Bruins' minor-league system after putting up 21 goals and 54 points in 67 games for ECHL South Carolina last season, with his 54 points ranking third among Stingrays skaters. The 24-year-old Middendorf made 24 appearances for AHL Utica in 2023-24, and totaled four goals and nine points over that 24-game for New Jersey's AHL affiliate.

And on the backend, the P-Bruins also inked Zack Massicotte to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Massicotte, a 6-foot-4 left-shot defenseman, spent the majority of his 2024-25 season with ECHL Maine, with two goals, 13 points, and a minus-20 rating in 64 games for the Mariners. The Quebec-born defender, who came up through the QMJHL ranks, has one assist in 27 AHL appearances between Belleville and Syracuse over the last three seasons.

Given that these are AHL signings, all three players are currently ineligible to be recalled to Boston and appear in NHL games. But the Bruins have proven willing to upgrade those deals to standard NHL contracts if the player proves capable of showing development and growth, with Kevan Miller and Justin Brazeau recent examples of the Bruins turning AHL deals into NHL deals.

And behind the bench, the P-Bruins also announced the hiring of Ryan Bourque as an assistant coach on Ryan Mougenel's staff.

Bourque, who is the son of Bruins legend Ray Bourque, comes to the Bruins after serving as the head coach at Cushing Academy this past season, and after years of working in coaching between the ECHL and for the U.S. development program.