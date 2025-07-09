Layden Robinson looks ahead to Year 2 and playing for Mike Vrabel

Besides first-round pick Drake Maye, the New England Patriots' 2024 draft class didn't make much of an impact during their rookie seasons. As the team looks for contributors from that group's sophomore season, one player who could be in a position to earn a significant role is fourth-round pick guard Layden Robinson.

Coming out of spring practices, the left guard job appears to be wide open. Although he didn't see significant time in that spot in the spring, on paper Robinson seems like a likely option to at least compete for that role, in part because that's where he finished out his rookie year.

Robinson began last year as the starting right guard, but injuries and inconsistent play saw him fall out of the lineup after four weeks. He returned to a regular role in December, but this time at left guard. Over the final five games he started and played every snap at left guard, allowing 11 total pressures without a sack during that span.

"I feel like I had a good starting point,” Robinson told NFL insider Aaron Wilson when speaking recently at a youth football camp in his home state of Texas. “You know, it wasn’t perfect, but I feel like I got my feet wet my rookie year. So, I feel like it was a success, in my opinion. Now, it’s just me building and keep getting better every day and not being satisfied for what happened last year."

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As part of the interview, Robinson gave a self-assessment of where he sees his game at right now. "My run blocking is a real plus for me. That’s what I pride myself on: how I come off the ball and clear out gaps. That’s my strongest attribute," he said. "On pass blocking, I feel like the sky is the limit. I can definitely get a lot better at things technically. I’ve seen things I’ve noticed on film and with my trainer and how I can correct those things."

If Robinson is going to crack the Patriots' starting lineup this year, that pass protection improvement will be key. The Patriots are trying to improve a unit that allowed a league-high 40.7% pressure rate in 2024, according to Next Gen Stats. In total, Patriots quarterbacks were sacked 52 times last year.

"It’s a whole new year and you know it’s a bigger target on everybody’s back. And just going out there just playing ball, it’s evolving," Robinson told Wilson as he looks ahead to Year 2 in the NFL. "So, that’s the best thing about this game. You’re never set. You always learn new stuff and you’re always getting better. So, the game don’t pass you by. It’s just a great thing for me to be out there and just be blessed."

Robinson also discussed what it's been like playing for newly-hired head coach Mike Vrabel.

“It’s so fun, the energy that he brings to the team and just how he holds everybody accountable and just that he wants to turn everything around and he wants our team to be great,” he said, via Wilson. “Just having a coach like that with all the energy he has and what he wants to pour into the team, he’s leading by example too. I’d say that’s just been the best part just being there and seeing that and I can’t wait to see everything turn around for good."