A Celtics future without Holiday, Porzingis, and probably Horford

What you see, as of July 2025, will likely be what you get.

Adam 12

The Celtics future forecast is growing less and less bright with each day that passes. Let's take off the shades and take a look.

While the Jrue Holiday trade is old news, Alex Barth has this update on Boston getting less in return than initially expected. And it's looking more and more likely that Al Horford will not return to TD Garden, according to the latest report from Ty Anderson.

Factoring comments from yesterday's press conference with Brad Stevens into the mix into the equation, we're left with "what you see is what you get" as our solution. Those incoming trade pieces and signings are likely here to stay. So what should we expect?

Celtics future: "Really bad?"

The "really bad" quote comes from The Athletic's Jay King. But to be fair, he was referring only to the front court. And in a worst-case-scenario situation. Jay truly is a King; he was up at 5:30 a.m. Las Vegas time to join us in helping decipher the Celtics roster.

If you're a fan, you're likely going to have to get to know some new guys. And you're going to have to manage your expectations. Sure, the East is weak. But No Holiday, Porzingis, Horford, or Tatum means no real shot at a high playoff seed. Listen to more below.

