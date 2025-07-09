Sports Hub Underground: What’s the Bruins’ ceiling after free agency?

Matt Dolloff & Ty Anderson return with a new episode and give fresh thoughts on the Boston Bruins' offseason, the outlook for the 2025-26 season, and their long-term direction.

15:33 -- Follow-up discussion and fresh insight on the Bruins' free-agent signings, and the message that they sent to the city.

26:40 -- The guys look at the Bruins' offensive outlook for the coming season, and how much they plan to incorporate skill players.

41:08 -- Who are the Bruins' young players with the best chance to stick in the NHL lineup next season?

43:43 -- The guys go over what they believe is the Bruins' ceiling in 2025-26 and beyond -- as well as how low the floor could be.

50:30 -- To close out the show, the Seattle Kraken are rumored to be looking to trade forward Jared McCann, who could be a good fit for the Bruins.