4 impact players the Red Sox could target at the trade deadline

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 20: Josh Naylor #22 of the Arizona Diamondbacks at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the tenth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Red Sox trade rumors are heating up, and they're reported as both buyers and as sellers.

Now at 47-45 and riding a four-game win streak, with six victories in their last seven, Boston could actually be creeping back toward "buyer" territory. But the Sox's up-and-down season reflects a team that has been hit-or-miss on any given night and in any given series. So, it's not terribly surprising that it's hard to figure out what they're going to end up doing at the 2025 trade deadline.

It's quite possible that the Red Sox have a harder time winning games after the All-Star break, when they face the Cubs, Phillies, and Dodgers in a gauntlet of first-place NL opponents. They could easily lean closer to "sellers" by the time the July 31 trade deadline arrives. Still, if ESPN's insider ranking of the top available players is any indication, the Red Sox could be in on some intriguing rental options that could boost either the first base spot or the starting rotation.

Red Sox Trade Deadline Targets, 2025 Edition

The following four players all appear on the ESPN list, compiled by Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, and the Red Sox are listed among the best fits for them. Here's a closer look at the trade targets...

1B Josh Naylor, Diamondbacks

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Josh Naylor

One year after establishing himself as one of the premier slugging first baseman in baseball, Naylor is enjoying another strong season at the plate. He's batting .299 with 11 home runs and 58 RBIs at the approximate halfway point of the season, with an .827 OPS. One way he'd significantly boost the Red Sox lineup is he's exceptionally tough to strike out for a first baseman, as his 12.4% K rate ranks 18th in the majors and first at his position (via Baseball Savant).

Naylor is also on a one-year deal with only about $5 million remaining to pay him, so the lack of long-term team control could make him relatively affordable as a pre-deadline addition. One would hope that Craig Breslow wouldn't overpay in a negotiation with the more experienced Mike Hazen.

SP Freddy Peralta, Brewers

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Freddy Peralta

A hard-throwing righty, Peralta is in the midst of a career year for the Brewers. His 10 wins lead the National League, and he's posted a 2.74 ERA with 111 strikeouts in 105 innings through 19 starts. He's also affordable, with one more year of team control at an $8 million club option.

The 29-year-old Peralta hits the mid-90s with his fastball, and mixes in a changeup and breaking ball. He'd be a fine right-handed complement to left-handed ace and fellow All-Star Garrett Crochet, and perhaps represent a good option for a long-term extension in Boston.

1B/OF Ryan O'Hearn, Orioles

Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Ryan O'Hearn

A Red Sox-Orioles trade is rare. The last deal between the teams was in Jan. 2023, when Boston sent pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez to Baltimore for cash considerations. So, it would be a relative surprise if the Orioles sent O'Hearn, their slugging designated hitter, to their division rival.

But the Orioles are the only AL East team worse than the Red Sox so far in 2025, at 40-49 overall. O'Hearn is on pace to shatter his career-best home run total (15 in 2024) with 11 longballs in 76 games. If the Red Sox have to overpay to get him, he might not be worth it -- but it's notable that insiders are mentioning O'Hearn as a possible target.

SP Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Merrill Kelly

Kelly is a bit of an anomaly in today's game, as his fastball typically sits in the low-90s. But he's been an effective starter for several years due to a diverse pitch arsenal, inducing swings-and-misses with low-90s cutters and sinkers, and a changeup.