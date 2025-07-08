Red Sox shuffle pitching staff with 3 roster moves

BOSTON, MA – JULY 1: Richard Fitts #80 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Fenway Park on July 1, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox announced a trio of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. That includes one involving Richard Fitts, a night after he picked up his first Major League win.

Fitts is being options back to Worcester. The 25-year-old righty was activated off the IL in late May, and made five starts before this move. He's made eight total starts this season, going 1-3 with a 4.28 ERA.

Monday night against the Rockies was one of Fitts' best outings of the year. He allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six hitters in 5.2 innings to earn the win against the Colorado Rockies.

Taking Fitts' spot on the roster will be relief pitcher Isaiah Campbell. Campbell has spent the start of the season in Worcester, where he's appeared in 30 games and put up a 4.81 ERA in 39.1 innings.

Campbell, 27, spent some time with the Red Sox in the Majors last year. He appeared in eight games, with seven of those coming in the first two weeks of the season. In 6.2 innings he recorded a 16.20 ERA.