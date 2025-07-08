Getting to know a few of the new Bruins

Between the NHL Draft and a crop of veteran free agent signings, there's some new Bruins players you need to know.

The summer started with a slate of signings by the Bruins. Boston picked BC's James Hagens with the seventh overall pick in the first round of the Draft. Then, GM Don Sweeney proceeded to get busy at the opening of free agency.

Sean Kuraly is back in black and gold. Viktor Arvidsson has joined the team via trade. Big hitter Tanner Jeannot got a big deal from the Bs. Our own Ty Anderson sees the moves as the Bruins doubling down on what hasn't worked for the team.

The new Bruins: Take two

That's one reporter's opinion. Another comes courtesy of friend of the show Jim McBride. Jim joined us to talk about one of his latest pieces that details a handful of the incoming free agents. With Fred, Hardy, and Wallach being out last week, his expertise was welcome.