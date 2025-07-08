Red Sox give most definitive update to date on Masataka Yoshida

Mar 18, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida (7) hits a two run home runagainst the New York Yankees in the sixth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Once a man stuck on injury recovery island, Masataka Yoshida appears set to make his return ahead of the All-Star break, with the Red Sox outright admitting that he will activated at some point this week.

“[Yoshida] will be activated this week,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said (via MassLive) on Monday. “Another day of working out. Probably another one [Tuesday] and most likely Wednesday.”

Cora's update on Yoshida comes with the 31-year-old at the tail end of his recovery from a shoulder surgery last October, and with Yoshida at the end of a rehab run that most recently included stints in both Double-A Portland in Triple-A Worcester this past week.

In two games with Worcester, Yoshida went 1-for-5, while his trek up to Portland came with some stronger results behind a 3-for-9 run with three RBIs.

It's also worth noting that Yoshida played in both outfield and at designated hitter during the five-game run in the minors, too.

Given his limitations in the field, Yoshida has essentially had a projected spot on the Boston roster since the club traded Rafael Devers to San Francisco last month. Since trading Devers, the Red Sox have tried six different players at DH, but have most frequently deployed either Roman Anthony (eight games) or Rob Refsnyder (seven games) at the DH spot in their lineup. On that note, the Red Sox have started deploying Anthony in the outfield at a more frequent rate, with four of Anthony's last eight games coming in right field, as if they have started the process of inching him away from being just a hitter for Boston.

That said, the Red Sox may be looking to expand a bit of Yoshida's on-field value, as Yoshida did do some work at first base while in Worcester, which came at the request of the big league club.