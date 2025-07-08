LISTEN LIVE

Celtics announce 2025 Summer League roster

On Tuesday morning, the Boston Celtics announced their 14-player roster for the upcoming 2025 NBA Summer League.

Alex Barth
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 07: NBA Summer league logos are shown on the scoreboard before a 2023 NBA Summer League game between the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 07: NBA Summer league logos are shown on the scoreboard before a 2023 NBA Summer League game between the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In what could end up being a bit of a bridge year for the Boston Celtics, the development of the team's younger players will be an important storyline. That process starts later this week, with the 2025 NBA Summer League.

Ahead of their first game on Friday, the Celtics announced their Summer League roster on Tuesday morning. Here's a full look at the squad...

All three of the Celtics' 2025 draft picks are slated to be on the team in Hugo Gonzalez, Amari Williams, and Max Shulga. There was initially some question as to whether or not Gonzalez would participate given his season with Real Madrid in Spain just wrapped up.

Last year's first round pick Baylor Scheierman is on the team as well, along with 2023 draft pick Jordan Walsh. Other notable names on the roster include rookie Hayden Gray, who led college basketball last year averaging 3.1 steals per game for UC San Diego. The team will also have Kenneth Lofton Jr. who was the MVP of the Chinese Basketball Association last year with the Shanghai Sharks.

While the Summer League begins on Thursday, the Celtics' first game won't come until the first slate on Friday, at 4 p.m. ET against the Memphis Grizzlies. The full Celtics Summer League schedule can be found here.

Boston CelticsNBA
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Payton Pritchard
NBANBA testing out rule change that could popularize half-court heavesMatt Dolloff
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 23: Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NBAThe Jrue Holiday trade is now official – with a notable changeAlex Barth
DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 07: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on in a game against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Ball Arena on March 7, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler McFarland/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)
NBAAnother star guard could become available for the CelticsAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect