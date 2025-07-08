Celtics announce 2025 Summer League roster

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 07: NBA Summer league logos are shown on the scoreboard before a 2023 NBA Summer League game between the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In what could end up being a bit of a bridge year for the Boston Celtics, the development of the team's younger players will be an important storyline. That process starts later this week, with the 2025 NBA Summer League.

Ahead of their first game on Friday, the Celtics announced their Summer League roster on Tuesday morning. Here's a full look at the squad...

All three of the Celtics' 2025 draft picks are slated to be on the team in Hugo Gonzalez, Amari Williams, and Max Shulga. There was initially some question as to whether or not Gonzalez would participate given his season with Real Madrid in Spain just wrapped up.

Last year's first round pick Baylor Scheierman is on the team as well, along with 2023 draft pick Jordan Walsh. Other notable names on the roster include rookie Hayden Gray, who led college basketball last year averaging 3.1 steals per game for UC San Diego. The team will also have Kenneth Lofton Jr. who was the MVP of the Chinese Basketball Association last year with the Shanghai Sharks.