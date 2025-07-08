Celtics officially call an Al Horford return ‘unlikely’

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 23: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A week into free agency, veteran free agent and longtime Celtic Al Horford is still mulling over his options for the 2025-26 season.

But while the 39-year-old goes over what's on the table for him in a potential 19th NBA season, it does appear that Horford has seemingly closed one door, and that would be a return to Boston for an eighth season in town.

"I don’t know what I can say about this or not say about it, but we made offers to both Luke [Kornet] and Al," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens admitted Tuesday when asked about Horford's status. "We would have loved to have both of them back, but I would say that’s unlikely."

It's definitely 'unlikely' from the standpoint of the Celtics already losing Kornet to the Spurs in free agency, but seems especially true with the Celtics acknowledging both their financial limitations and this being more of a reset year with Jayson Tatum on the mend from a torn Achilles. The latter, of course, being an obvious limitation to the Celtics' championship ceiling next season, which plays a gigantic factor when talking about a player with the basketball shelf life of Horford and his pursuit of one final championship run.

The latest update on Horford continued to link him to the Golden State Warriors, but cited the Lakers as a potential option for him as well. It's worth noting that the Lakers have added two additional frontcourt options since those reports, potentially taking them out of the Horford sweepstakes.

And since that word last week, Denver has emerged as a potential suitor for Horford's services, especially with all the drama surrounding veteran big man Jonas Valanciunas and his desire to play in Europe opposed to the Nuggets.

But no matter the next stop, it sounds like the Celtics themselves are acknowledging that Horford has moved on from the organization.

"The only reason I haven’t talked about Al is because I could probably talk about Al my whole press conference and not say enough," Stevens, who brought Horford back to Boston in his first move as C's president in 2021, said at Tuesday's press conference. "But, I don’t want to speak in absolute terms until an ultimate decision is made, but another guy who if he were to go and play somewhere else, I think is an all-time Celtic and winner and did everything he could for this organization. Not only from the games, but how he impacted our younger players who now have to take what they learned from the Jrues and Als and apply that from a leadership role."

