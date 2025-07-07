The Jrue Holiday trade is now official – with a notable change

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 23: Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Just under two weeks after it was first reported, the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers trade involving Jrue Holiday was made official on Monday. However, the official deal differs from the initial reporting.

The original deal back in late June had the Celtics sending Holiday to Portland in exchange for guard Anfernee Simons, as well as two second-round picks. In Portland's official trade announcement posted to their website on Monday though the only return listed is Simons. Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian later reported the picks were removed from the deal.

According to Fentress, something came up in Holiday's medical examination. He posted on social media that "a recent review of Holiday’s medicals revealed nothing substantial enough to warrant the trade being negated. However, there was enough there to lead the Blazers to slightly alter the terms of the deal."

The exact injury was not included in the report. Fentress added that Holiday "is considered to be healthy and will be working out this summer in preparation for the start of training camp." Holiday did miss time for the Celtics last year while dealing with a range of injuries.