Did the Red Sox almost get Giancarlo Stanton in an infamous trade?

A new story sheds some interesting light on the Boston Red Sox' infamous 2008 trade of Manny Ramirez.

As many Sox fans may remember, they ended up shipping the then-disgruntled Ramirez to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a three-team trade that brought Pirates outfielder Jason Bay to Boston. The Red Sox sent multiple prospects to Pittsburgh to help facilitate the deal. None of the prospects involved would go on to make a major impact in the major leagues, but the deal at one point included a prospect who would end up one of the game's best pure power hitters.

That's according to former Red Sox exec Jed Hoyer, who spoke to ESPN's Jesse Rogers for a wide-ranging look at GMs' wildest trade stories. Hoyer revealed that at one point in the Ramirez trade negotiations, the Marlins were involved and discussing the possibility of trading Giancarlo Stanton. Then known as Mike Stanton, at the time he was considered one of the top prospects in baseball:

"It looked like it was never going to get done," Hoyer said. "It was a last-second three-team deal. That was the most confusing one because there were so many cooks in the kitchen. At one point, the Marlins were involved with a young Mike Stanton."

It's worth noting that, since the Red Sox ultimately sent their prospects to the Pirates and Ramirez to the Dodgers, it's unclear whether the negotiations involved Stanton going to Boston. The fact that Hoyer mentioned Stanton at all does imply that he could have been on the table for the Red Sox at one point.

Stanton arrived in the majors in 2010 and made an immediate impact, launching 22 home runs in just 100 games. He peaked in 2017 at age 27, when he led all of baseball with 59 home runs, 132 RBIs, and an 8.1 WAR, winning the National League MVP award.

He hasn't approached those same heights since being traded to the Yankees before the 2018 season, but he's averaged 39 home runs per 162 games during his time in pinstripes. The oft-injured Stanton hasn't played more than 114 games in a season since 2021, and his OPS is only .740 in that span.