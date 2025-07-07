NBA testing out rule change that could popularize half-court heaves

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 09: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics reacts after his made three-point basket against the Dallas Mavericks to end the third quarter in Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Remember those thrilling long-range buzzer-beaters from Payton Pritchard in the NBA Finals? There's a chance we start to get more of those.

The NBA is implementing a rule change for the 2025 Summer League that could ultimately make "heaves" more common at the end of quarters and halves. The league announced last Saturday that if a player misses a last-second long-range shot, it would only count against the team's field goal percentage and not against the individual player.

Here's the main criteria for such a shot, from the NBA:

-- The missed field goal attempt took place within the final three seconds of the first three periods of a game.

-- The missed field goal attempt was shot from beyond the outer edge of the center circle extended (approximately 36 feet from the basket), as shown below.

-- The play originated in the backcourt.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Payton Pritchard's famous long-range buckets could become more common, if a new NBA rule change becomes permanent.

NBA players are notoriously wary of chucking the ball from beyond half-court, when it affects their individual field goal percentages. That's especially the case for someone who may have an incentive in his contract tied to his shooting.

So, if someone can throw up a prayer without worrying about a miss counting as an individual field goal attempt, then logic would dictate that we'll see a lot more of these shots going forward. Pritchard is obviously fearless from that far out, but now, anyone with the ball in his hands as the clock runs out could give it a try.