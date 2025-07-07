LISTEN LIVE

NBA testing out rule change that could popularize half-court heaves

There could be an increase in buzzer-beating “heaves” in the NBA, if this change becomes permanent.

Matt Dolloff
Payton Pritchard

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 09: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics reacts after his made three-point basket against the Dallas Mavericks to end the third quarter in Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Remember those thrilling long-range buzzer-beaters from Payton Pritchard in the NBA Finals? There's a chance we start to get more of those.

The NBA is implementing a rule change for the 2025 Summer League that could ultimately make "heaves" more common at the end of quarters and halves. The league announced last Saturday that if a player misses a last-second long-range shot, it would only count against the team's field goal percentage and not against the individual player.

Here's the main criteria for such a shot, from the NBA:

-- The missed field goal attempt took place within the final three seconds of the first three periods of a game.
-- The missed field goal attempt was shot from beyond the outer edge of the center circle extended (approximately 36 feet from the basket), as shown below.
-- The play originated in the backcourt.

Payton PritchardPhoto by Elsa/Getty Images

Payton Pritchard's famous long-range buckets could become more common, if a new NBA rule change becomes permanent.

NBA players are notoriously wary of chucking the ball from beyond half-court, when it affects their individual field goal percentages. That's especially the case for someone who may have an incentive in his contract tied to his shooting.

So, if someone can throw up a prayer without worrying about a miss counting as an individual field goal attempt, then logic would dictate that we'll see a lot more of these shots going forward. Pritchard is obviously fearless from that far out, but now, anyone with the ball in his hands as the clock runs out could give it a try.

It's a relatively minor rule change, but one that could certainly make for an increase in buzzer-beaters, one of the more exciting moments in the NBA when it happens. But it's worth noting that the rule wouldn't apply for the end of a game, so this would be more of a first-half thing.

NEXT: Jrue Holiday Trade Now Official – With A Notable Change

Boston CelticsPayton Pritchard
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 23: Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NBAThe Jrue Holiday trade is now official – with a notable changeAlex Barth
DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 07: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on in a game against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Ball Arena on March 7, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler McFarland/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)
NBAAnother star guard could become available for the CelticsAlex Barth
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 23: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics controls the ball as Cory Joseph #10 of the Orlando Magic defends during the third quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NBAIt appears that Al Horford has plenty of optionsTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect