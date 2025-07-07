Maybe we shouldn’t be counting out the Red Sox just yet

Last week, we were counting out the Red Sox and ready to call this season lost. Now, there's an actual glimmer of hope.

With Fred Toucher, Hardy, and Jon Wallach out on vacation, we went through an exercise on the air where fill-in hosts Joe Murray and Matt McCarthy used players from late-'80s junk wax baseball cards to try and build a better lineup than the current Red Sox were fielding.

Now? Fred, Hardy, and Wallach are back from vacation. The Red Sox just finished a weekend sweep of the Washington Nationals. And Alex Barth has the story about how three Boston players have been named to the AL All-Star reserves. Things are better.

Counting out the Red Sox?

Enter NESN's Tom Caron, who's been good enough to join us here and there throughout the Red Sox season. He was able to offer some perspective on the recent Sox upswing, talk a bit about the upcoming All-Star game, and plot the path forward for this year's Sox team.