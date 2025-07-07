LISTEN LIVE

Maybe we shouldn’t be counting out the Red Sox just yet

What a difference a week makes.

Adam 12

Last week, we were counting out the Red Sox and ready to call this season lost. Now, there's an actual glimmer of hope.

With Fred Toucher, Hardy, and Jon Wallach out on vacation, we went through an exercise on the air where fill-in hosts Joe Murray and Matt McCarthy used players from late-'80s junk wax baseball cards to try and build a better lineup than the current Red Sox were fielding.

Now? Fred, Hardy, and Wallach are back from vacation. The Red Sox just finished a weekend sweep of the Washington Nationals. And Alex Barth has the story about how three Boston players have been named to the AL All-Star reserves. Things are better.

Counting out the Red Sox?

Enter NESN's Tom Caron, who's been good enough to join us here and there throughout the Red Sox season. He was able to offer some perspective on the recent Sox upswing, talk a bit about the upcoming All-Star game, and plot the path forward for this year's Sox team.

Sitting at a game over .500, if the Sox can sweep the lowly Rockies, then hold their own against the AL East rival Rays over four games, they could enter the All-Star break with the kind of momentum that just might inspire hope as the dog days of summer play out.

Boston Red SoxMLB All-Star Game
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
Garrett Crochet
MLBRed Sox have 3 All-Stars among American League reservesMatt Dolloff
Milliken: The Results Are Starting To Show For Roman Anthony
MLBMilliken: The Results Are Starting To Show For Roman AnthonyTyler Milliken
A man sells vintage baseball cards. Would our cards be better than the current Red Sox roster?
MLBBuilding a better Red Sox roster with baseball cardsAdam 12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect