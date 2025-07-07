LISTEN LIVE

Bruins prospect commits to another season in juniors

The B’s and one of their recent draft picks are biding their time before he makes the jump to the pro ranks.

Bruins prospect Cooper Simpson is going to take his time before jumping to the pros.

Simpson spoke during B's development camp last week, and confirmed to reporters that he plans on playing one more season for the Tri-City Storm in the USHL before heading to the University of North Dakota for 2026-27. The 2025 third-round pick had previously committed to the Fighting Hawks, before deciding to return to juniors for one more year.

Despite playing only nine games for Tri-City in the 2024-25 season, Simpson managed to score seven goals, matching his 2023-24 total in 24 fewer contests. Simpson is universally praised by scouts and reporters for his NHL-caliber shot, both his release and his deft use of shooting angles.

Luke Sweeney of Dobber Prospects wrote of Simpson in June: "Simpson’s return to the USHL did not lead to the offensive development we hoped. While his scoring was solid, he did so in a less projectable way, falling into many of his High School habits. He had plenty of utility as a triggerman, but his handling, carrying, creativity, and playmaking didn’t shine. Committed to UND, we will see how his game translates to the college level."

So, while his skating and shooting are NHL-ready, Simpson seems to have room for improvement in his details and consistency with his puckhandling and play away from the puck. Another year in the USHL, plus at least one season at North Dakota, gives him plenty of time to work on his skill set outside his shot.

Bruins fans will need to be patient waiting for Simpson and other prospects to make the jump to the NHL. Simpson is joining fellow B's prospect and USHL standout Will Zellers as a North Dakota commit, but it's unclear how long the latter will stay in college.

