Another star guard could become available for the Celtics

DENVER, COLORADO – MARCH 07: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on in a game against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Ball Arena on March 7, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler McFarland/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

The twists and turns continue in this apron-era NBA free agency period. Over the weekend, we learned another star player could soon be hitting the open market.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, guard Bradley Beal is "actively exploring his options with other teams" as he anticipates getting bought out by the Phoenix Suns. Stein adds that "there will be considerable interest in Beal once he becomes an unrestricted free agent."

Beal, who recently turned 32, was traded to the Suns prior to the 2022-2023 season after signing a five-year, $251 million contract extension with the Washington Wizards the year prior. However Beal failed to produce at the same levels in Phoenix that he had in Washington, with his 17 points per game last season his lowest since the 2014-2015 season. The buyout also comes as the Suns enter a transitionary period following the trade of Kevin Durant.

With Beal hitting the open market, would the Boston Celtics be interested? The team does seem to be looking to add a veteran guard, based on reported interest in Damian Lillard after he was bought out by the Milwaukee Bucks at the start of free agency.

Like Lillard, Beal will continue being paid by his former team after the buyout meaning he'll likely sign a contract less than market value with his new team (although that doesn't guarantee the veteran minimum). However unlike Lillard, who tore his Achilles during the playoffs, Beal is healthy and could contribute right away. He is also three years younger than Lillard.

There's also a unique connection between Beal and the Celtics. He and Celtics star Jayson Tatum have been close since growing up together in St. Louis, and both attended Chaminade High School. Tatum referred to him as a "big brother" in the past.

While Tatum is expected to miss most if not all of the 2025-2026 season recovering from a torn Achilles, the two could get on the floor together if Beal were to sign a multi-year deal with Boston. He'd also provide another scoring option next to Jaylen Brown while Tatum is out.