Red Sox have 3 All-Stars among American League reserves

The Boston Red Sox have three American League All-Stars as reserves, two pitchers and one hitter.

Starter Garrett Crochet and closer Aroldis Chapman were both named to the AL All-Star Team on Sunday. It's the second straight All-Star season for Crochet, and the eighth nod in Chapman's career. Third baseman Alex Bregman, despite being out since May 24 with a quad injury, also did enough over the first two months of the season to earn his third career All-Star selection.

Coming over to Boston via trade with the Chicago White Sox in the offseason, Crochet has established himself as the Red Sox' ace and one of the best starting pitchers in the AL. He leads the league in strikeouts (151), and in fact leads all of baseball in that category after adding seven more punchouts on Sunday against the Washington Nationals.

As of this writing, Crochet is also tied for the major-league lead in innings pitched (120.1). He's fifth in the AL in ERA at 2.34 and tied for fourth in wins with nine.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Aroldis Chapman

Chapman, meanwhile, is enjoying a renaissance season in his first go-around with the Red Sox at age 37. His 1.29 ERA is pacing to be the best mark of his career, and he's also on track for a career-best 2.6 walks per nine innings. Chapman is only tied for eighth in the AL in saves, but his vastly improved efficiency on the mound did not go unnoticed.

Bregman was red-hot at the plate prior to his injury, as his .939 OPS would be his best since the 2019 season. He logged 11 home runs, 17 doubles, and 32 runs scored in just 51 games. If he returns and picks up where he left off, he would still have a chance to best the power output of his most recent seasons before coming to Boston.