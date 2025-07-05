Revolution Forward Maxi Urruti Joins DJ Bean on “The Soccer Show”

The New England Revolution are back on the road tonight, visiting Western Conference opponent Portland Timbers FC for a 10:30 p.m. kickoff at Providence Park in Oregon. New England, making its first trip to Portland since its 2022 season opener, is hoping to carry some of the momentum the Revolution built in last weekend’s historic come-from-behind 3-3 draw against Colorado.

Forward Maxi Urruti, who played hero with the game-tying goal in stoppage time last weekend, joined DJ Bean on “The Soccer Show” this morning to reflect on the memorable match against the Rapids and preview tonight’s contest in Portland. Urruti’sclutch goal helped New England avoid a three-game losing streak heading into tonight’s match against the Timbers.

Making the moment even more memorable, Urruti’s game-tying goal helped New England overcome a three-goal deficit to earn a point for the first time in Revolution club history.

“We had a good result,” Urruti said. “After going down 3-0, it’s difficult to pull to 3-3. We have good players on the bench for the 11 who start. [Last Saturday] we didn’t start the game well. But for me, we responded in the second half with our fans. We had a lot of fans at the stadium. For me, the key is when we play forward, we play better than when we wait for the other team.”

A 12th-year MLS veteran, tonight’s match is a homecoming of sorts for Urruti. The 34-year-old Argentine spent parts of three seasons with the Portland Timbers from 2013 through 2015, tallying 15 goals over 65 MLS appearances for the club. Urrutiwas part of the 2015 Portland Timbers team that won the club’s first-ever MLS Cup title, coached by Caleb Porter.

“I love Portland,” Urruti said. “I won the MLS Cup there. I know the fans are crazy, every game. My family and I, when we lived in Portland, loved the city. We loved the fans, the stadium. We know that when we play there it’s difficult because they have great fans too. That brings a lot of pressure.

“The key for me is we need to play short. We need to press, and we’ll create a lot of chances to score.”

Tonight’s match gives New England the opportunity to start a busy month of July on a high note. Next Wednesday, the Revolution will host fellow Argentine Leo Messi and Inter Miami CF for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

“I’m very excited,” Urruti said of next week’s matchup in Foxborough. “For me, he’s the best player in the world. I love Messi. I have a tattoo on my leg. I have Messi there, and [Diego] Maradona. Always, when I talk about it, I say Messi is the best.”

New England will play six matches this month, three on the road and three at home, within a 20-day window. The Revolution are currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, four points shy of the playoff line with two games in hand.

“The most important thing is we stay all together,” Urruti said. “We understand that the most important thing for this group is to qualify for the playoffs and win the MLS Cup.

“I love the guys. I love this group. For me, it’s the most important thing. When you have a good group, you have good results.”