It appears that Al Horford has plenty of options

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 23: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics controls the ball as Cory Joseph #10 of the Orlando Magic defends during the third quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 23, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Celtics mainstay and 18-year NBA veteran Al Horford doesn't have much time left in the game of basketball. But Horford has plenty of options when it comes to his 19th season, according to the latest reporting.

Back on the free agent market and potentially on the outs in Boston due to their financial restraints (as well as the lowered expectations for their 2025-26 season), the team that appears to have the strongest interest in the 39-year-old Horford as of Thursday is the Golden State Warriors.

"There’s nothing near the finish line on the Jonathan Kuminga front as the third night of free agency wraps, per sources," Anthony Slater, who covers the Warriors for The Athletic, posted to X on Wednesday night. "Conversations ongoing with Warriors and several teams on periphery. Warriors also waiting on Al Horford decision."

Those Horford-to-GSW rumblings extend beyond just The Athletic, too.

Talking about the latest happenings around the NBA on The Bill SImmons Podcast, The Ringer's Rob Mahoney went as far as to say that Horford to the Warriors was a "foregone conclusion" around the NBA. Simmons, for what it's worth, didn't disagree with that belief.

And on Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst also linked Horford to the Dubs.

David Butler II-Imagn Images May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) returns up court against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.

As noted, though, Horford's market is clearly a robust one and extends beyond just Golden State, with reporting earlier in the week also linking Horford to the Lakers, Knicks, Nuggets, as well as a potential return to the C's.

Windhorst had the market even simpler than that in his Wednesday reporting, though, saying that Horford was debating between the Warriors, Lakers, or simply retiring and calling it a career. That reporting from Windhorst did come before the Lakers' signing of center DeAndre Ayton with the mid-level exception, for what it's worth. Ayton would obviously take up a spot in the LA frontcourt, but is more of a traditional center than Horford at this point.

As for a potential return to the Celtics, things seem completely in flux right now. Especially with the C's financial restrictions still on the table as Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens still weighs his options in trimming additional salary with either Sam Hauser or Anfernee Simons.

But the last time we heard from him, Stevens made it clear that a Horford return was something that was of significant interest to his club.

"There is no question our priorities would be to bring Al and Luke [Kornet] back,” Stevens said following the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft last week. "Those guys are huge parts of this organization."

Kornet is already off the board, too, having signed a multi-year deal with the Spurs, potentially making them even thirstier to get Horford back in Boston.