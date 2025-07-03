The Celtics teardown is more complicated than it seems

Call it the Celtics selloff, call it the Celtics teardown. Our fill-in hosts this week are calling it a pretty big deal.

Joe Murray and Matt McCarthy are in for Toucher & Hardy this week. Things started simple enough on Monday, where I dropped a couple of packs of late-'80s junk wax on them in an effort to build a better roster than the Red Sox have in 2025.

It didn't take long, however, for McCarthy to evolve into McTakey. He shared a thought he'd shared on the Sports Hub airwaves a few times before: that new Celtics owner Bill Chisholm's track record in business does not bode well for Celtics fans.

The Celtics teardown continues

As McCarthy sees it, Chisholm's game is trimming the fat from bloated organizations in an effort to make them profitable. So while the Celtics moves so far to get under the various NBA tax aprons seem to be doing what they're intended to do, there could be much more to come.