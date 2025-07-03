LISTEN LIVE

The Celtics teardown is more complicated than it seems

It’s all business, man.

Adam 12

Call it the Celtics selloff, call it the Celtics teardown. Our fill-in hosts this week are calling it a pretty big deal.

Joe Murray and Matt McCarthy are in for Toucher & Hardy this week. Things started simple enough on Monday, where I dropped a couple of packs of late-'80s junk wax on them in an effort to build a better roster than the Red Sox have in 2025.

It didn't take long, however, for McCarthy to evolve into McTakey. He shared a thought he'd shared on the Sports Hub airwaves a few times before: that new Celtics owner Bill Chisholm's track record in business does not bode well for Celtics fans.

The Celtics teardown continues

As McCarthy sees it, Chisholm's game is trimming the fat from bloated organizations in an effort to make them profitable. So while the Celtics moves so far to get under the various NBA tax aprons seem to be doing what they're intended to do, there could be much more to come.

Matt and Joe were joined by Brian Robb of MassLive to discuss the issue, along with everything else Gang Green. Watch the video above, listen to the podcast below, and subscribe to the Sports Hub on YouTube to keep up with the Celtics offseason moves.

Boston Celtics
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Josh Minott #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on January 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
NBACeltics add forward Josh Minott in free agencyAlex Barth
Luka Garza
NBACeltics dip into center market with first free-agent signingMatt Dolloff
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 05: Luke Kornet #40 of the Boston Celtics looks for a pass against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at TD Garden on March 05, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NBACeltics lose Luke Kornet in opening hours of free agencyAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect