Building a better Red Sox roster with baseball cards

It can’t get much worse, can it?

Adam 12
A man sells vintage baseball cards. Would our cards be better than the current Red Sox roster?

We took to the air in an effort to improve the 2025 Red Sox roster using a rather unconventional but nonetheless fun method.

This is the direction things take when you have Fred Toucher, Hardy, and Jon Wallach on vacation. Joe Murray and Matt McCarthy are cohosting the show this week. I'm Adam 12 and I was sitting in with the hosts on Monday when I surprised them with this bit.

We all agreed that the current, late June/early July iteration of the 2025 Boston Red Sox is one of the worst lineups in recent memory. So, I offered a way to build a better lineup, using a method that I thought both Murray and McCarthy would approve of.

2025 Red Sox roster vs. 1980s Topps

I'd brought into the studio a pack each of '87, '88, and '89 Topps baseball cards. My theory was that we could build a better starting nine with late '80s junk wax than the Red Sox have right now. We each took a pack, ripped them, and started filling out our combined lineup card.

Straightaway, I ended up with an '87 Rickey Henderson to slot into the leadoff spot. I copped an '87 Mike Greenwell, too, so Gator made the cut. See what else was in my pack, then listen to the podcast below to find out who ended up on our roster.

