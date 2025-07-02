Sports Hub Underground: Bruins continue to repeat past mistakes

Matt & Ty return with a new episode and a TON to get to on the Boston Bruins, including the draft and free agency. Ty gives his thoughts on Boston's development camp before they get into more pressing matters...

9:42 -- The guys dive deep into the Bruins' first day of free agency, mainly the Tanner Jeannot signing, and what it all represents in both the short-term and the long-term.

41:30 -- The guys react to the Bruins' trade for Viktor Arvidsson, and what it means for Don Sweeney as a GM as well as the Bruins' lineup.

49:41 -- Discussing the signing of Matej Blumel, one of the few moves Matt actually liked.

59:03 -- Matt & Ty discuss another thing they liked, which is the Morgan Geekie extension.

1:06:27 -- Did ownership pressure to get back to the playoffs sneaky-play a role in the way the Bruins handled free agency.

1:16:14 -- Initial thoughts on the Bruins' 2025 draft class.