Patriots announce second episode of ‘Forged in Foxborough’

The second episode of ‘Forged In Foxborough’ will debut later this month.

Alex Barth
Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (center blue vest) huddles the team during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (center blue vest) huddles the team during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Forged in Foxborough is almost back. On Tuesday morning, the New England Patriots announced the highly-anticipated second episode of the behind-the-scenes series will debut later this month, on Friday, July 18.

The Patriots debuted Forged in Foxborough back in mid-May, at the conclusion of the team-building portion of the offseason. That first episode, with ran just over an hour, covered much of that entire period, from the hiring of Mike Vrabel, through free agency and then the NFL Draft.

Based on the trailer released by the team on social media on Tuesday, it looks like the second episode will pick up where the first one left off. Clips included spring practices (the last episode debuted just before the start of OTAs) as well as some off-field activities such as the rookies signing their contracts and visiting the Boston Celtics' practice facility.

Multiple coaches and players were mic'ed up during practices in the trailer. There are also appearances from former members of the organization including Julian Edelman and Dante Scarnecchia.

"Episode 2 of Forged in Foxborough Coming July 18," the trailer description reads on the team webiste. "Get an exclusive look at the 2025 New England Patriots with never-before-seen access inside the walls of Gillette Stadium. Go behind the scenes with new head coach Mike Vrabel, starting quarterback Drake Maye and more."

The first episode of Forged in Foxborough released on a Friday night, so fans may have to wait into the day on the 18th to see the second one. Once released, it will be available on Patriots.com and the team YouTube channel.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
