NHL free agency roundup: The biggest pre-July 1 moves across the league

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 28: Sam Bennett #9 of the Florida Panthers celebrates with Brad Marchand #63 after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center on May 28, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

NHL free agency is upon us, with plenty of moves still to be made, both big and small.

But the eve of free agency also delivered a deluge of major news across the league on Monday, including in Boston. But the biggest moves came from the Bruins' chief rivals, and we're going to cover those here. The Stanley Cup champions showed everyone that they're going for the dynasty, the landscape of the league changed with an unprecedented sign-and-trade, and plenty of other players agreed to new contracts with their teams along the way.

The open market officially kicks off Tuesday at noon ET, and there remain a number of difference-making players that are on track to become unrestricted free agents. With the salary cap jumping to $95.5 million, most teams will gain an appreciable amount of wiggle room to compete for higher-end talent, if they so desire.

NHL Free Agency Roundup

Before players really start to cash in, teams across the NHL got their internal affairs in order with their own rosters, to get an idea of what they have to work with come Tuesday at noon. Here's a roundup of the most notable moves to know about...

Panthers Keep Core Intact

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Brad Marchand hoists the Stanley Cup for the Florida Panthers.

The champions aren't messing around. The Florida Panthers consummated their newfound relationship with Brad Marchand by inking him to a six-year extension worth $5.25 million annually, locking him up through age 43. We'll see if Marchand even plays that long, but if the Panthers win even one more Stanley Cup and cement themselves as a dynasty with No. 63 in tow, it'll be worth any end-of-contract pain.

Florida had previously signed Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett to an eight-year extension with an $8 million AAV, but they also made another significant signing on Monday. Prior to re-signing Marchand, they convinced defenseman Aaron Ekblad to sign an eight-year deal worth an extremely team-friendly $6.1M per year. For the team to retain Marchand, Bennett, and Ekblad for less than $20 million combined per season is a massive win.

The Panthers now have most of their core signed through at least 2030. The only key roster spot they'll have to figure out by next summer is goaltender, but at this rate, Sergei Bobrovsky will take a hometown discount himself -- which would only give the Panthers even more flexibility. And that could be after winning a third straight Stanley Cup. Florida remains the NHL's biggest nightmare, after Monday's stunning developments.

Marner Heads To Vegas In Sign-And-Trade

Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights were able to snag Mitch Marner before he could even hit free agency. They decided to get creative and send forward Nic Roy to Toronto and bring Marner aboard with a fresh eight-year deal, executing a sign-and-trade.

Marner's contract with Vegas is worth $12 million annually. The Leafs end up avoiding Marner departing for nothing and get a solid player back, while the Knights avoided dealing with any competition they may have had for Marner on the open market.

It'll be interesting if this move leads to more big-name players changing teams via sign-and-trade, rather than hitting free agency at all. It's a groundbreaking swing by the Golden Knights, who appear serious about getting back to the Stanley Cup Final in 2026.

Evan Bouchard Stays In Edmonton

The Oilers kept their dynamic young defenseman in the fold for four more years, but it's going to cost them: $10.5 million annually for the blue liner's services. Bouchard, 25, didn't have a great Stanley Cup Final in the defensive zone, but there's no doubting his skating and scoring ability, after he's put together consecutive seasons of at least 14 goals and 67 points.

Provorov Re-Signs With Columbus

Columbus is keeping arguably the league's best 1-2 punch of left-shot defensemen intact for at least three more seasons. That's after agreeing to an eight-year extension with Ivan Provorov worth $8.5 million per year. They already have star blue liner Zach Werenski locked in for three more years, giving the Jackets a strong foundation on the backend going forward.

Tarasenko Traded To Minnesota

The 33-year-old Vladimir Tarasenko may be on the back-nine of his career, but the veteran sniper and two-time Stanley Cup winner can still provide plenty of value to a team like the Minnesota Wild. The Red Wings shipped Tarasenko to Minny on Monday for a third-round pick, giving the Wild a bit more of an offensive punch, which they've relatively lacked beyond stud winger Kirill Kaprizov and rising star Matt Boldy.

Vegas Makes Cap-Clearing Trade

Prior to their Marner blockbuster, the Golden Knights cleared just over $2 million of cap space by swapping Nicolas Hague and a conditional third-round pick with the Nashville Predators for forward Colton Sissons and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. Nashville kept half of Sissons' cap hit to make the deal work.

Leafs Get Maccelli From Mammoth

The Leafs had to move on from Marner, so they decided to go out and get a poor man's version of him in Matias Maccelli. They acquired him from the Utah Mammoth for a third-round pick on Monday. Maccelli is just one season removed from a 17-goal, 57-point season in 2023-24 and is still just 24 years old. The young left wing will carry a lot of potential being dropped into Toronto's still-dynamic forward lineup, whether he plays next to Auston Matthews or John Tavares.

What About The Bruins?

There's a good chance you're here looking for the latest Bruins moves. While nothing huge came down in Boston before the start of free agency, they did lock up forward Morgan Geekie for six years at $5.5 million annually late on Sunday night. They then made a flurry of signings to shore up their internal pieces that they wanted to keep.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney should now have a strong idea of how far the B's are willing to go with any potential big fish at the official start of NHL free agency. We're keeping a close eye on wingers Nikolaj Ehlers and Brock Boeser, in that department. But here are the players that the B's re-signed on the eve of free agency Monday...

-- F Johnny Beecher: 1 year, $900,000

-- F Georgii Merkulov: 1 year, $775,000

-- D Henri Jokiharju: 3 years, $9 million

-- G Michael DiPietro: 2 years, $1.625 million

Who Are The Best Free Agents Available?

Here's a short list of the top players to know who are expected to hit free agency Tuesday at noon...

Forwards

Brock Boeser

Nikolah Ehlers

Mikael Granlund

Evegenii Dadonov

Jeff Skinner

Jack Roslovic

Jonathan Drouin

Gustav Nyquist

Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Gaudette

Connor Brown

Defensemen

Dmitry Orlov

Vladislav Gavrikov

Brent Burns

Nate Schmidt

Jeff Petry

Brian Dumoulin

Nicklaus Perbix

Goaltenders

Jake Allen

Alex Lyon

Alexander Georgiev

Anton Forsberg

Vitek Vanecek

David Rittich

Daniel Vladar

Complete NHL Free Agency Coverage