Mazz: Were the Reds tipping pitches against the Red Sox last night? The evidence says yes
Well, after last night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, I think we’ve finally determined what the 2025 Red Sox do well: they can identify pitchers who tip their pitches.
Credit: Alex Cora.
“Cora is one of the best at that,'' Cincinnati manager Terry Francona said after the Sox pounded the Reds at Fenway Park. he said. “They were certainly ready, they were coming out hacking and they were squaring it up pretty good.”
You want the particulars?
- The Red Sox sent 13 men to the plate in the first inning, nine of them against Burns. At one point, Burns threw a succession of just 12 pitches that went like this: Strike looking, strike swinging, single, double, ball, groundout, foul, double, ball, home run, strike looking, double, single. (Bye, bye, Burnsy.) The Red Sox swung at eight of the 12 pitches and produced one swing-and-miss, one foul, one groundout, a single, three doubles and a homer. Remember that the Sox otherwise rank third in the majors and second in the American League in strikeouts.
- Oh, the Sox went 6-for-14 (a .429 average) with runners in scoring position last night, including 4-for-5 in the first inning (with no strikeouts). Overall, they rank 19th in the majors this season in batting average with runners in scoring position (.241) and first in strikeouts. (REPEAT: FIRST IN STRIKEOUTS.)
- The Red Sox scored seven runs in the first inning and finished with 13 for the game. Despite a losing record - they were 41-44 entering last night - the Red Sox currently rank tied for fifth in the American League in run differential. They are nonetheless out of the playoffs. Interesting contrast, right?
- The Red Sox have now had 12 games this season in which they have scored 12 or more runs, tied for second-most in baseball to only the Chicago Cubs. Might it be that a chunk of those games occurred when the other pitcher has tipped pitches? If so, it would help explain the bizarre, trick-or-treat nature of the 2025 Boston offense.
- Of the 12 Boston games (all wins) in which the Red Sox have scored at least 10 runs, seven have occurred at home, most in baseball.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 30: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park on June 30, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)