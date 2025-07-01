LISTEN LIVE

Celtics add forward Josh Minott in free agency

Forward Josh Minott is the second external free agent to sign with the Boston Celtics this summer.

Alex Barth
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Josh Minott #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on January 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 13: Josh Minott #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on January 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have made their second external signing since free agency opened. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the team has agreed to a two-year deal with forward Josh Minott. It's a reported two-year contract worth $5 million.

Minott, 22, spent the last three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves after they drafted him in the second round out of Memphis in 2022. He's appeared in 93 NBA games, including a career-high 46 last season. In 6.0 minutes per game he averaged 2.6 points per game shooting 48.9% from the floor and 32.6% from three.

Both of the Celtics' free agent signings have come from Minnesota. Center Luka Garza, who the team reportedly signed on Monday night, also had been with the Timberwolves since 2022.

This signing gives the Celtics 15 players on their roster, and also puts them back over the second luxury tax apron - something they've reportedly be working to get under. That could mean a follow-up move is on the way.

Such a move could involve one of the Celtics' other depth forwards, such as Sam Hauser or Georges Niang. Minott gives the team added depth in that spot where a move could come, putting him alongside players such as Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh, and draft pick Hugo Gonzalez.

Boston CelticsNBA
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Luka Garza
NBACeltics dip into center market with first free-agent signingMatt Dolloff
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 05: Luke Kornet #40 of the Boston Celtics looks for a pass against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at TD Garden on March 05, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NBACeltics lose Luke Kornet in opening hours of free agencyAlex Barth
Al Horford
NBAIt sounds like the Celtics are going to have to wait on Al Horford’s decisionMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect