Celtics add forward Josh Minott in free agency

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 13: Josh Minott #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on January 13, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The Boston Celtics have made their second external signing since free agency opened. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the team has agreed to a two-year deal with forward Josh Minott. It's a reported two-year contract worth $5 million.

Minott, 22, spent the last three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves after they drafted him in the second round out of Memphis in 2022. He's appeared in 93 NBA games, including a career-high 46 last season. In 6.0 minutes per game he averaged 2.6 points per game shooting 48.9% from the floor and 32.6% from three.

Both of the Celtics' free agent signings have come from Minnesota. Center Luka Garza, who the team reportedly signed on Monday night, also had been with the Timberwolves since 2022.

This signing gives the Celtics 15 players on their roster, and also puts them back over the second luxury tax apron - something they've reportedly be working to get under. That could mean a follow-up move is on the way.