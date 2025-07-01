LISTEN LIVE

Bruins add veteran scoring wing in trade with Oilers

Matt Dolloff
Viktor Arvidsson

EDMONTON, CANADA – JUNE 06: Viktor Arvidsson #33 celebrates a goal by Evander Kane #91 of the Edmonton Oilersduring the first period against the Florida Panthers in Game Two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on June 06, 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Ahead of the start of NHL free agency, the Boston Bruins decided to instead go the trade route to add a veteran winger with scoring touch.

As first reported by Irfan Gaffar on Tuesday, the Bruins are acquiring right-shot wing Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers. Pierre LeBrun later added that the B's are sending a "future/mid-round draft pick" to Edmonton, which Elliotte Friedman confirmed is a fifth-round pick in 2027.

Arvidsson most recently scored 15 goals and 27 points in 67 games for the Oilers. There's familiarity with him and Bruins head coach Marco Sturm, who was an assistant coach in the winger's first season for the Los Angeles Kings. Arvidsson scored 20 goals and 29 points in 66 games in that 2021-22 campaign.

Viktor ArvidssonPhoto by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Viktor Arvidsson

That 66 game number is notable, though. Arvidsson has averaged only 61.8 games over his last nine seasons, as he's often dealt with injuries. He missed 15 games with an undisclosed issue this past season, and missed most of the 2023-24 campaign after undergoing back surgery.

Despite Arvidsson's propensity to get banged up, it's often due to his speedy, aggressive playing style, which can also result in scoring. Arvidsson has averaged 28 goals and 56 points per 82 games over his past nine seasons and should be able to compete for a top-six role on the Bruins' roster, as currently constituted.

boston bruinsedmonton oilersviktor arvidsson
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
