Bruins add veteran scoring wing in trade with Oilers
Ahead of the start of NHL free agency, the Boston Bruins decided to instead go the trade route to add a veteran winger with scoring touch.
As first reported by Irfan Gaffar on Tuesday, the Bruins are acquiring right-shot wing Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers. Pierre LeBrun later added that the B's are sending a "future/mid-round draft pick" to Edmonton, which Elliotte Friedman confirmed is a fifth-round pick in 2027.
Arvidsson most recently scored 15 goals and 27 points in 67 games for the Oilers. There's familiarity with him and Bruins head coach Marco Sturm, who was an assistant coach in the winger's first season for the Los Angeles Kings. Arvidsson scored 20 goals and 29 points in 66 games in that 2021-22 campaign.
That 66 game number is notable, though. Arvidsson has averaged only 61.8 games over his last nine seasons, as he's often dealt with injuries. He missed 15 games with an undisclosed issue this past season, and missed most of the 2023-24 campaign after undergoing back surgery.
Despite Arvidsson's propensity to get banged up, it's often due to his speedy, aggressive playing style, which can also result in scoring. Arvidsson has averaged 28 goals and 56 points per 82 games over his past nine seasons and should be able to compete for a top-six role on the Bruins' roster, as currently constituted.