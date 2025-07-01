Bruins add veteran scoring wing in trade with Oilers

EDMONTON, CANADA – JUNE 06: Viktor Arvidsson #33 celebrates a goal by Evander Kane #91 of the Edmonton Oilersduring the first period against the Florida Panthers in Game Two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on June 06, 2025 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Ahead of the start of NHL free agency, the Boston Bruins decided to instead go the trade route to add a veteran winger with scoring touch.

As first reported by Irfan Gaffar on Tuesday, the Bruins are acquiring right-shot wing Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers. Pierre LeBrun later added that the B's are sending a "future/mid-round draft pick" to Edmonton, which Elliotte Friedman confirmed is a fifth-round pick in 2027.

Arvidsson most recently scored 15 goals and 27 points in 67 games for the Oilers. There's familiarity with him and Bruins head coach Marco Sturm, who was an assistant coach in the winger's first season for the Los Angeles Kings. Arvidsson scored 20 goals and 29 points in 66 games in that 2021-22 campaign.

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Viktor Arvidsson

That 66 game number is notable, though. Arvidsson has averaged only 61.8 games over his last nine seasons, as he's often dealt with injuries. He missed 15 games with an undisclosed issue this past season, and missed most of the 2023-24 campaign after undergoing back surgery.