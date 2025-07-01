Bruins sign free-agent power forward to long-term deal

Mar 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Tanner Jeannot (10) skates with the puck during the first period against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

The Boston Bruins have brought in a journeyman power forward for his prime years in free agency.

As reported Tuesday by Elliotte Friedman, the B's are signing 27-year-old wing Tanner Jeannot to a five-year deal worth an AAV of $3.4 million. Jeannot was most recently with the Los Angeles Kings, with whom he scored six goals and 13 points in 67 games while dishing out 211 hits.

Jeannot, 27, has also played in 16 career playoff games between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning. He burst onto the scene with 24 goals in his first full NHL season with Nashville back in 2021-22, but he hasn't come close to that production since.

This particular signing flies in the face of the Bruins' commitment to speed and skill that they showed with the 2025 draft class. Jeannot is a third-line player at best, ideally fourth line. But a five-year commitment, even for just $3.4 million, doesn't seem worth it, unless new head coach Marco Sturm can somehow unlock the scoring touch he showed in his rookie year.