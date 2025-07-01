Bruins bring in yet another depth forward in free-agent mini-spree
Boston continues to add depth to its bottom-six forward group in free agency.
The Boston Bruins went bargain shopping on the first day of NHL free agency.
That's not to say that a lot of big names were available in the first place. But it's clear that B's GM Don Sweeney prioritized depth on day one of the open market, especially among his forward group. The latest addition is journeyman bottom-six grinder Michael Eyssimont, who will make the Bruins his fifth NHL team in as many seasons.
According to Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff, Eyssimont is signing a two-year deal with an AAV of $1.45 million. A tenacious forechecker and high-volume shooter, Eyssimont has averaged 160.5 shots on goal per 82 games over the past four seasons, despite only 11:30 of ice time per game in that span.
Michael Eyssimont
Eyssimont has been traded mid-season three times in his career, including twice during the 2022-23 campaign. He was most recently shipped from Tampa Bay to Seattle, where he scored six points and registered 44 shots on goal in 20 games.
In Boston, Eyssimont joins a suddenly-crowded depth chart in the bottom-six. The B's have also signed Tanner Jeannot and brought back Sean Kuraly in free agency, in addition to re-signing Johnny Beecher. It's unclear how all these pieces are going to fall into place, and whether some of them would even still be in Boston by the time training camp starts.