Bruins bring in yet another depth forward in free-agent mini-spree

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 12: Michael Eyssimont #21 of the Seattle Kraken skates against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena on March 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

The Boston Bruins went bargain shopping on the first day of NHL free agency.

That's not to say that a lot of big names were available in the first place. But it's clear that B's GM Don Sweeney prioritized depth on day one of the open market, especially among his forward group. The latest addition is journeyman bottom-six grinder Michael Eyssimont, who will make the Bruins his fifth NHL team in as many seasons.

According to Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff, Eyssimont is signing a two-year deal with an AAV of $1.45 million. A tenacious forechecker and high-volume shooter, Eyssimont has averaged 160.5 shots on goal per 82 games over the past four seasons, despite only 11:30 of ice time per game in that span.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Michael Eyssimont

Eyssimont has been traded mid-season three times in his career, including twice during the 2022-23 campaign. He was most recently shipped from Tampa Bay to Seattle, where he scored six points and registered 44 shots on goal in 20 games.