Ready for a night out that’s anything but ordinary? Live Nation and 98.5 The Sports Hub are giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Adam Sandler live at TD Garden on September 30th. This is your shot to catch one of comedy’s biggest names, right here in Boston — just fill out the form below and you’re in the running.

You and a friend, brother, or maybe your dad, walking into TD Garden, the place buzzing with energy. The lights go down, and Adam Sandler takes the stage. You’re there for every laugh, every story, every unexpected moment. Whether you’ve been quoting his movies for years or just want a great night out, this is the kind of experience you’ll be talking about for a long time.

Take your best friend for a guys’ night you’ll both remember.

Surprise your partner with tickets to a show that’s guaranteed to deliver laughs.

Treat your dad, brother, or even your favorite coworker to a legendary night at the Garden.

Adam Sandler’s shows are known for their mix of sharp stand-up, classic characters, and a few musical surprises. It’s the perfect way to break up the routine, kick back, and enjoy a night out in Boston’s top venue.

What You Need To Know:

One lucky winner scores a pair of tickets to see Adam Sandler at TD Garden.

Entering is quick and easy—just fill out the form below.

The winner will be chosen at random and contacted directly.

Must be 18 or older and a resident of MA, NH, or RI to enter.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of a night that’s sure to be packed with laughs, great stories, and the kind of memories that only live comedy can deliver. This is the ultimate way to see comedy legend Adam Sandler in action on his "You're My Best Friend" tour.