Mitch Marner headed to Vegas in rare NHL sign-and-trade

Matt Dolloff
Mitch Marner

TORONTO, CANADA – MAY 18: Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs gets set to play against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 18, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights have pulled off a virtually unprecedented move: a sign-and-trade.

As first reported Monday by Elliotte Friedman, Marner is headed to Vegas and signing an eight-year extension with a $12 million AAV. However, he is technically signing the contract with Toronto, and then the Leafs are trading him to the Knights in a sign-and-trade. Thus, Vegas essentially got to acquire Marner's rights before he could hit free agency.

According to Bob McKenzie, Toronto is getting 28-year-old forward Nic Roy back in the deal. Roy had been a reliable forechecker and versatile piece throughout his career for Vegas, and should help the Leafs in the playoffs the same way he helped the Knights.

Vegas, meanwhile, gets the player selected just two spots after Jack Eichel in the 2015 NHL Draft. And perhaps sets a new precedent for the movement of big-name players on the verge of free agency.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
