Mitch Marner headed to Vegas in rare NHL sign-and-trade

TORONTO, CANADA – MAY 18: Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs gets set to play against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 18, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights have pulled off a virtually unprecedented move: a sign-and-trade.

As first reported Monday by Elliotte Friedman, Marner is headed to Vegas and signing an eight-year extension with a $12 million AAV. However, he is technically signing the contract with Toronto, and then the Leafs are trading him to the Knights in a sign-and-trade. Thus, Vegas essentially got to acquire Marner's rights before he could hit free agency.

According to Bob McKenzie, Toronto is getting 28-year-old forward Nic Roy back in the deal. Roy had been a reliable forechecker and versatile piece throughout his career for Vegas, and should help the Leafs in the playoffs the same way he helped the Knights.