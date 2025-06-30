LISTEN LIVE

Celtics announce 2025 Summer League schedule

Four of the Celtics’ five Summer League games have their full details, with a fifth game to be determined.

Matt Dolloff
Boston Celtics uniform

CANTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 25: A detail of the General Electric logo on the jersey of the Boston Celtics’ during Celtics Media Day at High Output Studios on September 25, 2017 in Canton, Massachusetts.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The full Boston Celtics Summer League schedule has been released for the 2025-26 season. Read below for the full slate of games.

Two of the Celtics' five Summer League games will be broadcast on ESPN, including their fifth game, which is yet to be determined in terms of the opponent and the date/time. Prior to that, their fourth Summer League contest against the Los Angeles Lakers will take place on Thursday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET in Las Vegas.

Boston's first three Summer League games will be against the Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks, and Miami Heat. It'll be the first opportunity for fans to see the Celtics' new draft picks -- swingman Hugo Gonzalez, center Amari Williams, and guard Max Shulga -- in Boston green.

Celtics Summer League Schedule

Friday, July 11: Celtics vs Grizzlies, 4 p.m. ET, NBA TV
Sunday, July 13: Celtics vs Knicks, 5:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV
Monday, July 14: Celtics vs Heat, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Thursday, July 17: Celtics vs Lakers, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
TBD: Celtics vs TBD, date/time/network TBD

Amari WilliamsPhoto by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Celtics 2025 draft pick Amari Williams

The Celtics originally stayed at the 28th overall pick in the NBA Draft to take Gonzalez, a 19-year-old forward out of Real Madrid, who play in Spain's Liga ACB and internationally in the EuroLeague.

After that, they traded down from the 32nd pick in exchange for picks 46 and 57, plus future picks. They took Williams at 46th overall and Shulga at 57th.

Expect to see plenty of those three in Summer League action, plus other young players that have lacked NBA opportunities in recent seasons, like 2024 first-round pick Baylor Scheierman and the recently re-signed JD Davison. We'll keep you posted on that final Summer League game here at 985TheSportsHub.com.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
