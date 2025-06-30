Celtics announce 2025 Summer League schedule

CANTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 25: A detail of the General Electric logo on the jersey of the Boston Celtics’ during Celtics Media Day at High Output Studios on September 25, 2017 in Canton, Massachusetts.

The full Boston Celtics Summer League schedule has been released for the 2025-26 season. Read below for the full slate of games.

Two of the Celtics' five Summer League games will be broadcast on ESPN, including their fifth game, which is yet to be determined in terms of the opponent and the date/time. Prior to that, their fourth Summer League contest against the Los Angeles Lakers will take place on Thursday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET in Las Vegas.

Boston's first three Summer League games will be against the Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks, and Miami Heat. It'll be the first opportunity for fans to see the Celtics' new draft picks -- swingman Hugo Gonzalez, center Amari Williams, and guard Max Shulga -- in Boston green.

Celtics Summer League Schedule

Friday, July 11: Celtics vs Grizzlies, 4 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Sunday, July 13: Celtics vs Knicks, 5:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Monday, July 14: Celtics vs Heat, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Thursday, July 17: Celtics vs Lakers, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

TBD: Celtics vs TBD, date/time/network TBD

Celtics 2025 draft pick Amari Williams

The Celtics originally stayed at the 28th overall pick in the NBA Draft to take Gonzalez, a 19-year-old forward out of Real Madrid, who play in Spain's Liga ACB and internationally in the EuroLeague.

After that, they traded down from the 32nd pick in exchange for picks 46 and 57, plus future picks. They took Williams at 46th overall and Shulga at 57th.