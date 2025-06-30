Celtics dip into center market with first free-agent signing
The Boston Celtics shored up their center depth with their first new addition of free agency. As first reported by Shams Charania Monday night, the C’s have agreed to a…
As first reported by Shams Charania Monday night, the C's have agreed to a deal with former Timberwolves and Pistons big man Luka Garza. It's a two-year contract worth $5.5 million, fully guaranteed.
Garza is a career 49% shooter, including 60.9% on two-pointers. He's not an asset in the 3-pointer department, as he's a career 31.4% career shooter from downtown. Garza hasn't started a game since the 2021-22 season and has averaged only 6.3 minutes per game over the past three seasons.
