Celtics dip into center market with first free-agent signing

The Boston Celtics shored up their center depth with their first new addition of free agency. As first reported by Shams Charania Monday night, the C’s have agreed to a…

Feb 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza (55) shoots as Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) defends during the second half at Delta Center.

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics shored up their center depth with their first new addition of free agency.

As first reported by Shams Charania Monday night, the C's have agreed to a deal with former Timberwolves and Pistons big man Luka Garza. It's a two-year contract worth $5.5 million, fully guaranteed.

Garza is a career 49% shooter, including 60.9% on two-pointers. He's not an asset in the 3-pointer department, as he's a career 31.4% career shooter from downtown. Garza hasn't started a game since the 2021-22 season and has averaged only 6.3 minutes per game over the past three seasons.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
