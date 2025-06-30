LISTEN LIVE

Celtics lose Luke Kornet is opening hours of free agency

The Boston Celtics will lose center Luke Kornet in free agency as he signs a four-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

Alex Barth
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 05: Luke Kornet #40 of the Boston Celtics looks for a pass against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at TD Garden on March 05, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As NBA free agency begins, the Boston Celtics' frontcourt is taking a hit. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Luke Kornet is signing a four-year, $41 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

Kornet, who turns 30 next month, bounced around the NBA to start his career but has been with the Celtics since 2022. He was a key member of the Celtics' front court rotation last year playing in a career-high 73 games at 18.6 minutes per game, averaging 6.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

With Kornet leaving, the Celtics will now have a hole to fill at center. Kornet played the second-most minutes of any Celtics big man last year just behind Al Horford, who is also a pending free agent. The third-most-used center was Kristaps Porzingis, who was already traded this offseason.

Pending Horford's decision - and it's been reported that he has multiple potential suitors - the Celtics have just two true centers left on their roster. Neemias Queta returns after playing in 13.9 minutes per game in 62 games last season, and the team added Amari Williams out of Kentucky in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft last week.

As the Celtics look to add they'll do so while up against the NBA's second apron. The team is projected to have about $4.5 million to work with.

