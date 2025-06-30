Celtics announce jersey numbers for 2025 draft class

Jan 25, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the parquet floor before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

As the Boston Celtics' 2025 draft picks gear up for their first NBA practices and Summer League debuts, they now have their initial uniform numbers set. The team announced the new jersey numbers on Sunday morning.

First-round pick Hugo Gonzalez will wear No. 28 to start his NBA career. That number has been worn 14 previous times in Celtics history, most recently by Mfiondu Kabengele in 2023. Current Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell also wore No. 28 during his stint in Boston in 2008. Gonzalez wore No. 9 for Real Madrid in Spain last year, but that number is currently taken in Boston by Derrick White.

Amari Williams, the first of the two second-round picks, will wear No. 77. He'd be just the fourth Celtics player to do so in a regular season game, with Lamar Stevens joining that list last year. The No. 22 Williams worn is college has been retired by the Celtics since the early 60s for Ed MacAuley.

The Celtics' third and final draft pick, Max Shulga, will wear No. 29. He'd be just the fifth Celtics player to wear that number in a game, and first since Pervis Ellison in 2000. Shulga wore No. 11 in college, which is currently worn by Payton Pritchard.