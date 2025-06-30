LISTEN LIVE

Celtics announce jersey numbers for 2025 draft class

Boston Celtics rookies Hugo Gonzalez, Amari Williams, and Max Shulga all have their new jersey numbers.

Alex Barth
Jan 25, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the parquet floor before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the parquet floor before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

As the Boston Celtics' 2025 draft picks gear up for their first NBA practices and Summer League debuts, they now have their initial uniform numbers set. The team announced the new jersey numbers on Sunday morning.

First-round pick Hugo Gonzalez will wear No. 28 to start his NBA career. That number has been worn 14 previous times in Celtics history, most recently by Mfiondu Kabengele in 2023. Current Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell also wore No. 28 during his stint in Boston in 2008. Gonzalez wore No. 9 for Real Madrid in Spain last year, but that number is currently taken in Boston by Derrick White.

Amari Williams, the first of the two second-round picks, will wear No. 77. He'd be just the fourth Celtics player to do so in a regular season game, with Lamar Stevens joining that list last year. The No. 22 Williams worn is college has been retired by the Celtics since the early 60s for Ed MacAuley.

The Celtics' third and final draft pick, Max Shulga, will wear No. 29. He'd be just the fifth Celtics player to wear that number in a game, and first since Pervis Ellison in 2000. Shulga wore No. 11 in college, which is currently worn by Payton Pritchard.

These numbers could also change before the start of the season, as has happened in the past. For example, Jayson Tatum wore No. 11 during his initial Summer League before switching to No. 0.

Boston CelticsNBA
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Al Horford
NBAIt sounds like the Celtics are going to have to wait on Al Horford’s decisionMatt Dolloff
Boston Celtics uniform
NBACeltics announce 2025 Summer League scheduleMatt Dolloff
Sam Hauser
NBACeltics may not trade who everyone is expectingMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect