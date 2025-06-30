Bruins linked to a potential Brad Marchand comeback as rumors pick up

Mar 28, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) looks on against the Utah Hockey Club during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Things in Boston did not end how Brad Marchand envisioned it.

But that doesn't mean the Bruins have kept the door closed on the idea of bringing Marchand back to Boston, according to the newest reports from NHL insiders and with the start of free agency less than 24 hours away.

"As we wait to see Brad Marchand’s decision with Florida, several teams including Boston and Toronto hope to talk to him come Tuesday when the market opens, if he doesn’t re-sign with the Cup champs," The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun posted on Sunday. "The Bruins would certainly be open to bringing him back. But again, perhaps Marchand re-signs in Florida."

That chatter continued on Monday, too, this time from TSN's Darren Dreger.

"Credit to [the Utah Mammoth] for what appears to be an aggressive approach this offseason. If Brad Marchand hits the open market tomorrow, look for Utah, Boston and Toronto to among those with strong interest," Dreger posted.

So that's two 'connected' types — and two heavy hitters among the connected types — linking Marchand and the Bruins up for a potential reunion.

Unable to find common ground on extension talks with the Bruins, Marchand found himself traded at the deadline, sent to the defending champion Panthers. And in Florida, Marchand thrived to the tune of 10 goals and 20 points in 23 games for the Panthers on the way to a championship. It was enough to have Marchand in the Conn Smythe conversation right until the bitter end, with Marchand finishing just eight points behind Sam Bennett in the voting.

And the fit in Florida was as good as it could've been for Marchand, really, as the 37-year-old was able to simply feast on matchups and play his game on a wildly deep Florida team that allowed him to skate in a third-line role.

Speaking with reporters after Florida's championship season, Marchand made it clear that he's enjoyed his time with the Panthers, and didn't sound like someone ready to leave Sunrise just yet and with the Panthers set up for a legitimate run at a three-peat next season.

“These are the best few months I have ever had in my career," Marchand said following the playoff run. “It’s an incredible group down here. I’ve loved every second of it, and hopefully it can continue."

But if things between the Cats and Marchand do not work out and he does hit the market, just how realistic is it to imagine Marchand coming back to Boston?

Speaking last week, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney refused to comment on the possibility of Marchand coming back to the Bruins, citing that Marchand was a player on another team and thus couldn't be talked about.

And for what it's worth, Sweeney didn't have much to say about that possibility when he first traded Marchand to the Panthers back in March, but made it known that the Bruins themselves were not closing any doors.

"That's probably a better question for Brad at this point in time [with] the emotions that he's going through," Sweeney said at his post-deadline press conference when asked about Marchand potentially returning to the club in 2025-26. "I love Brad. I've said all along: We've been trying to sign Brad all year long. We just had a gap there, and I respect that [and] where he believes his market value is, and I hope he respects our position because he's beloved here.

"I would never close the door.”

One thing about that door though, is that after Marchand's playoff run (and with multiple suitors both near and far), it's gotten a whole lot more expensive. Perhaps both in money and term, which both seemed to be major issues for Sweeney and the Bruins when they last tried to get Marchand signed. But in a top-heavy free agent market, Sweeney and the Bruins may have to pay top-dollar if they want a legitimate boost to their scoring depth regardless, with fellow pending unrestricted free agents Brock Boeser and Nikolaj Ehlers both expected to make at least $8 million per year on their next contracts.

And it's tough to envision the Bruins getting any sort of discount on No. 63 now that he's had a taste of another organization and their success, as well as his own difficulties in talks with the B's before he went on his best run since 2011.