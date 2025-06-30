LISTEN LIVE

Alex Cora gives short answer when asked about Walker Buehler’s future

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters the team will be keeping pitcher Walker Buehler in the starting rotation ‘for now’ amid his struggles.

Alex Barth
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 29: Walker Buehler #0 of the Boston Red Sox reacts during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on June 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 29: Walker Buehler #0 of the Boston Red Sox reacts during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on June 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

Sunday was another in a line of tough starts for Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler. Facing the Toronto Blue Jays in a rubber match at Fenway Park Buehler allowed four earned runs in four innings, including two home runs. He picked up the loss, and is now 5-6 on the season.

That start capped a month of June that saw Buehler go 1-3 in five starts with an even 17 walks to 17 strikeouts in 20.1 innings. He allowed seven home runs in that span, with an ERA of 11.07 for the month.

June represented a step back after what was already a lackluster start to the season for the 30-year-old righty. He's now 5-6 on the year with a 6.45 ERA with a WHIP of 1.582 - both representing career highs.

Given those issues, manager Alex Cora was asked after Sunday's game if the Red Sox will consider taking Buehler out of the rotation. It seems like the Red Sox will continue to let the two-time All-Star continue to try to pitch through this, with Cora answering "not right now."

Sticking with Buehler for now could in part be a logistics thing, given how injuries have piled up for the Red Sox's starting pitchers. Tanner Houck and Hunter Dobbins are both on the 15-day IL, while Kutter Crawford is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing wrist surgery. The team does still have Kyle Harrison - who was acquired in the Rafael Devers trade - with Triple-A Worcester.

While the Red Sox stick with Buehler for now, he gave a much more stark evaluation of his situation following Sunday's game.

"I’ve run out of ways to say I’m embarrassed by what I keep running out there with," he said, via MLB.com. "I think I’m fighting for my spot in the game, honestly. At some point, throwing the way that I’ve thrown, there’s not a lot of places for 7.00 ERA starting pitchers in the big leagues."

Still in the rotation for now after a rough June, Buehler will now look to turn the page as July gets underway. His next start will most likely be this weekend, when the Red Sox visit the Washington Nationals.

Boston Red SoxMLB
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Alex Bregman
MLBRed Sox reportedly have at least 2 major trade candidates ahead of deadlineMatt Dolloff
May 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Kutter Crawford (50) throws a second inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLBRed Sox pitcher likely done for year due to wrist surgeryAlex Barth
Lefty Kyle Harrison, pictured here with the Giants in 2024, is one of 3 new Red Sox players.
MLBGet to know the 3 new Red Sox players Boston got for DeversAdam 12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect