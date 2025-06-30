Alex Cora gives short answer when asked about Walker Buehler’s future

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 29: Walker Buehler #0 of the Boston Red Sox reacts during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on June 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Sunday was another in a line of tough starts for Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler. Facing the Toronto Blue Jays in a rubber match at Fenway Park Buehler allowed four earned runs in four innings, including two home runs. He picked up the loss, and is now 5-6 on the season.

That start capped a month of June that saw Buehler go 1-3 in five starts with an even 17 walks to 17 strikeouts in 20.1 innings. He allowed seven home runs in that span, with an ERA of 11.07 for the month.

June represented a step back after what was already a lackluster start to the season for the 30-year-old righty. He's now 5-6 on the year with a 6.45 ERA with a WHIP of 1.582 - both representing career highs.

Given those issues, manager Alex Cora was asked after Sunday's game if the Red Sox will consider taking Buehler out of the rotation. It seems like the Red Sox will continue to let the two-time All-Star continue to try to pitch through this, with Cora answering "not right now."

Sticking with Buehler for now could in part be a logistics thing, given how injuries have piled up for the Red Sox's starting pitchers. Tanner Houck and Hunter Dobbins are both on the 15-day IL, while Kutter Crawford is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing wrist surgery. The team does still have Kyle Harrison - who was acquired in the Rafael Devers trade - with Triple-A Worcester.

While the Red Sox stick with Buehler for now, he gave a much more stark evaluation of his situation following Sunday's game.

"I’ve run out of ways to say I’m embarrassed by what I keep running out there with," he said, via MLB.com. "I think I’m fighting for my spot in the game, honestly. At some point, throwing the way that I’ve thrown, there’s not a lot of places for 7.00 ERA starting pitchers in the big leagues."