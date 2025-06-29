Meet the Bruins’ 2025 draft class

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; James Hagens is selected as the seventh overall pick to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2025 NHL Draft was a little bit of everything for the Bruins.

The Bruins explored their options, but ultimately decided to keep the seventh overall pick (the highest selection of the Don Sweeney era), and didn't get into the trading fun until day two, with two different trade downs made by the B's.

And though the true effectiveness of a seven-player draft class for the Bruins won't be known until actual years from now, there's a different energy in the Boston room given the efforts of the last 24 hours and beyond.

"I mean, it's been a long time since we've gone in with a little bit of volume," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acknowledged. "Now again, it didn't stop us from trying to move back or up in the draft to target some players that we felt we might get in a position to take rather than just the volume aspect of things. But the excitement is there and even leading in that you could tell our scouting staff in general, with such a disappointing season that we had, there was an energy in realizing that. We have to take advantage of the missteps that the club had. And they want to make sure they're trying to deliver the best players we can. We are excited with each and every one of them."

Here's a closer look at who the B's welcomed to the club this weekend...

Round 1 (7th overall): James Hagens

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: James Hagens puts on a sweater with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the Boston Bruins with the number seven overall pick during the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at the Peacock Theater. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Bruins did not overthink things when it came to the seventh overall pick, and especially not with James Hagens sitting there for 'em.

Hagens, at one point considered a frontrunner to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's class, is coming off a point-per-game season at Boston College, with 11 goals and 37 points in 37 games for the Eagles in 2024-25. Hagens' 37 points ranked third among BC skaters and fourth among NCAA freshmen in points, which earned him a spot on the Hockey East All-Rookie Team.

"Bruins got an absolute steal here," one NHL talent evaluator told the Sports Hub. "Him being there at seven for the Bruins is one of those things we'll look back on in a few years and be surprised that he fell to Boston."

"Excellent pick, really motivated kid, and slipping from where most had him a year ago and not having the pressure and maybe having a little bit of a chip on his shoulder for being passed over is a bonus," another evaluator said.

Playing on a Boston College team headlined by Capitals prospect Ryan Leonard and Rangers prospect Gabe Perreault, there was a feeling among some that Hagens was simply along the ride as a freshman during the 2024-25 season. Or that he was, at the very least, deferring to his more accomplished teammates. But the Bruins were still more than happy with his true freshman year, and think there's even more room for him to elevate and be more of a dominating presence at Chestnut Hill in 2025-26.

"James is a really good facilitator coming up the ice and backing with speed. Lot of what he does he does very well and effectively when he has the puck himself," Bruins director of amateur scouting Ryan Nadeau said. "I thought his production was solid. He had a strong world junior his U18 year and set the bar really high obviously in his whole season last year at NTDP, set a high bar for maybe a production standard that people maybe thought was going to be a little bit higher than what it was this year, but I don't think it's a alarming thing.

"We think James helped drive a lot of play, love the way that he plays with pace and attack and control pucks offensively. Just a real exciting player for us."

Round 2 (51st overall): William Moore

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: William Moore poses after being drafted by the Boston Bruins with the 51st overall pick during rounds 2-7 of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Peacock Theater.

With their first pick of the second round, the Bruins kept their focus at the center position, and with another lefty and (future) Boston College Eagle, with William Moore selected at No. 51 overall.

An Ontario-born forward, the 6-foot-3 Moore posted 27 goals and 59 points in 64 games for the U.S National U18 Team, and added 10 goals and 21 points in 25 games for the USNTDP Juniors club in the USHL, last season.

"Certainly, looking at his ability to play with the puck and push offense and drive offense," Nadeau said when asked what stuck out about Moore during their scouting of him. "He's a really creative player who likes to have the puck, likes to manipulate play, so we're really excited about that."

And though he played just 25 games in the USHL, Moore will make the jump to Boston College this season, and with the Bruins not worried about him in the least when it comes to that being a potential Dean Letourneau 2.0 situation.

"That group of kids play at the highest level against older kids in the USHL and their peer groups across many different tournaments, so I think you've got a much wider talent pool that they're competing against," Sweeney said of Moore's move to BC for the 2025-26 season. "They're playing against their peer group and practicing in an environment I think is more conducive to having success to go into college right away, so we feel very comfortable.

"He's got a lot of you know physical maturing to still do. I think the college environment will lend to him to be able to do that and with their strength program, so it'll be good. The skill, the hockey sense, the skating ability, they're right on track for him to jump in that lineup and compete for ice time."

That's not just Bruins talk, either.

"Yeah, much better path," one amateur scout not affiliated with the Bruins told The Sports Hub. "Watching [Moore] this season, I saw a player who should've gone much higher than [51 overall]."

"Really like that pick," another agreed. "I think he's a good prospect to pair behind Hagens in this draft. Bruins fans are going to like his style."

Round 2 (61st overall): Liam Pettersson

Boston's first of two defensemen drafted in this year's class, Liam Pettersson is considered an offensive-first defenseman whose scoring tools could be his ticket to the NHL so long as the defensive details improve along the way.

And he was a player the Bruins made a priority to see when visiting Sweden.

"Pettersson in particular played in the U-20 league he played in Växjö, like he played an area that that you go over and see, I saw him play live and he was on our radar. He's a player [that] consistently when our scouts, our North American scouts are building trips, he's someone who's on the radar to go see and schedule," Nadeau said. "We have three scouts based in Sweden, so we're certainly seeing them from that aspect quite a bit. [Pettersson] was a little different that he wasn't a national team player, so he wasn't t at all the big events necessarily where a lot of times teams get their crossover views, but he's a player that we identified pretty early in the season and then targeted in our views when we went over there."

At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Pettersson and spent the majority of his 2024-25 with the Växjö Lakers HC J20 club, and posted six goals and 21 points, along with a minus-5 rating, in 39 games.

Round 3 (79th overall): Cooper Simpson

Trading down from 69th overall to 79th overall, the Bruins continued their focus on skill with the selection of Minnesota-born winger Cooper Simpson.

"The scoring potential of the young man is pretty unique. Offensively, I think he's a really gifted player, [and has] some of those areas that we identified leading into the draft that we were gonna make sure we were having a keen eye for," Sweeney said. "Will Zellers is a good example of somebody that we identified at the deadline that is a little further along probably than Cooper or at least a year [ahead], so maybe a little similar similarity in that sense.

"But again, trying to identify the skill sets that translates to the National Hockey League and Cooper had a good year."

Playing for Shakopee High (Minnesota) this past season, the 6-foot-1 Simpson posted 49 goals and 83 points in just 31 games, and his 49 goals were the most among all Minnesota high school players. It was more than enough to make Simpson one of the finalists for Minnesota's "Mr. Hockey Award," which given annually to the outstanding senior high school boys' hockey player in the state of Minnesota following the State High School hockey tournament.

In addition to his success at Shakopee High, the left-shooting Simpson made eight appearances for the USHL's Tri-City Storm, and totaled seven goals and one assist in nine games played before appearing in two playoff games.

One thing that will stick out about Simpson is that he possesses an impressive variety of shot angling and selection. He can be as potent on the fly as he is squared up, and his release is what's put him on the radar as a viable prospect.

Simpson is currently slated to play at the University of North Dakota this fall.

Round 4 (100th overall): Vashek Blanar

I'm gonna be honest with you, it's been insanely difficult to get a lot of info... or any info, really... on fourth-round pick Vashek Blanar.

Some of that comes back to the fact that he's more frequently listed as 'Vashek Richards' (the Bruins, for what it's worth, are calling him Vashek Blanar) and that's one of the more well-traveled prospects for his age, having been born in Colorado but already having played in both Czechia and Sweden.

So, what do the Bruins have here? I had to ask Sweeney.

“Threw you a curveball there, didn’t it?” Sweeney said. “It’s just a testament to the scouts traveling anywhere and everywhere. You just try and make sure, and you might find a young man that is in this case that’s pretty raw. He’s in a bit of an underdeveloped frame right now, great skater, wants to compete. Probably trying to do a little too much at times. I’ve used this analogy before, but there’s a piece of clay there that you want to get a hold of and see if you can mold and stretch and understand the attributes he has that are really attractive.”

A 6-foot-4, left-shot defenseman, Blanar spent last season with IF Troja-Ljungby (Sweden), both for their J18 and J20 program. Blanar totaled six goals and 21 points in his 38 games for the program's J18 team, and had one assist in four games for the J20 club. Blanar made two appearances for the J20 club in their qualification playoff round, and totaled two goals and eight points in five games for the J18 club in the relegation round.

Round 5 (133rd overall): Cole Chandler

In the fifth round, the Bruins decided to dip into the CHL ranks, and nabbed QMJHL forward Cole Chandler with the 133rd overall selection.

A Nova Scotia kid, Chandler posted a modest 13 goals and 32 points in 64 games for Shawinigan during the regular season, with his 32 points being the 8th-most among his teammates. But Chandler, who battled through injuries and an illness in his 2023-24 season, certainly had a strong end to his campaign, with five goals and 12 points in 16 playoff games for the Cataractes.

"We follow the kids all year long," Sweeney said of Chandler. "In his case, he was coming off of an injury and had been sick the summer before, so getting his feet back on her and feeling better, probably trying to put on some weight that he had lost, feeling more comfortable as the season went along, more comfortable in the league and his own team. And that was noted, and guys now going back in as our area [scouts] do draw the crossover guys back in to identify as a player playing better as the season goes along, it's usually a good indicator that his competitive level is going up as the games get more important. So, you know, a good indication of why our guys like Cole."

Round 6 (165th overall): Kirill Yemelyanov

Boston's seventh and final draft pick of the 2025 class, Russian forward Kirill Yemelyanov is a late-round gamble that comes to the Black and Gold pipeline after posting 13 goals and 23 points in 35 games, along with eight points in eight playoff games, for Loko Yaroslavl in the MHL (Russian juniors).

The read on the lefty-shooting center is an interesting one, really. Some scouting services had Yemelyanov rated quite highly (based on his draft slot anyway) entering the draft, with EliteProspects.com ranking him 116th while FCHockey had him 67th, and with NHL Central Scouting considering him the 31st-best European skater available in this year’s draft.

The Bruins were able to do their own scouting both at home and abroad.

"He's actually a player that our Russian scout [Arseniy Bondarev] had seen quite a bit, it's in his hometown of Yaroslavl, and we had Milan Jurcina who's based in Prague go over and see him as well in a tournament, [and] I got to see him last year and this year down in Florida at the Gold Star Hockey Camp, so he's a player that we've tracked," Nadeau said of Yemelyanov. "He's got a little bit of offensive ability where he helps drive stuff on their line.