LISTEN LIVE

Celtics make decision on JD Davison for next season

The 2022 second-round pick is coming off an MVP-winning season in the G League.

Ty Anderson
Apr 14, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) dribbles during the second half against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 14, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) dribbles during the second half against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Changes are coming all across the Celtics roster.

Brad Stevens started that process ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, and that will continued on into the summer when free agency begins this week. But one player who won't have to worry about a post-Boston landing spot just yet is JD Davison, as the Celtics exercised their team option on Davison for the 2025-26 season, according to a report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Davison's team option is for $2.27 million and is non-guaranteed, per Scotto.

Boston's decision to keep Davison around comes after a 2024-25 season that saw the 2022 second-round selection out of Alabama earn G League MVP honors in Maine, having averaged 25.6 points, 7.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game in 30 games for the artists formerly known as the Red Claws.

Davison's 25.6 points ranked third among all G League shooters, while 7.8 assists per game ranked fourth.

The Celtics also did convert the 6-foot-1 Davison's contract to a standard NBA contract at the end of the regular season.

Through three pro seasons, the 22-year-old Davison has made 36 appearances for Boston, including a career-high 16 games in 2024-25.

Over that 36-game sample in the NBA, Davison has knocked down 25 of his 65 field goal attempts (38.5 percent), made nine of his 32 attempts from three-point range (28.1 percent), and totaled 32 rebounds, 34 assists, and eight steals in 198 minutes. 

2025 celtics offseasonBoston CelticsJD Davison
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts to having a double dribble called on him during the second half against the Denver Nuggets. Jrue is on his way to Portland due to the Celtics cap crunch.
NBATalking Celtics cap crunch, NBA Draft with Chris ForsbergAdam 12
Max Shulga
NBACeltics to get rights to guard Max Shulga with 57th pick in NBA DraftMatt Dolloff
Amari Williams
NBACeltics to get Kentucky center Amari Williams with 46th pick in NBA DraftMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect