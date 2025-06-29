Celtics make decision on JD Davison for next season

Apr 14, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) dribbles during the second half against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Changes are coming all across the Celtics roster.

Brad Stevens started that process ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, and that will continued on into the summer when free agency begins this week. But one player who won't have to worry about a post-Boston landing spot just yet is JD Davison, as the Celtics exercised their team option on Davison for the 2025-26 season, according to a report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Davison's team option is for $2.27 million and is non-guaranteed, per Scotto.

Boston's decision to keep Davison around comes after a 2024-25 season that saw the 2022 second-round selection out of Alabama earn G League MVP honors in Maine, having averaged 25.6 points, 7.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game in 30 games for the artists formerly known as the Red Claws.

Davison's 25.6 points ranked third among all G League shooters, while 7.8 assists per game ranked fourth.

The Celtics also did convert the 6-foot-1 Davison's contract to a standard NBA contract at the end of the regular season.

Through three pro seasons, the 22-year-old Davison has made 36 appearances for Boston, including a career-high 16 games in 2024-25.