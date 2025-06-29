Michael Callahan eager to earn NHL gig with Bruins

Bruins defenseman Michael Callahan was a mere 48 hours away from testing the free agent market for the first time in his professional career.

And as tempting as it may have been to survey the other potential options, Callahan and his camp instead decided to stay with Boston by way of a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 on Sunday afternoon.

"I had some conversations with my agent about it, but [with] Boston, it's been my home and it's the team I ultimately want to play for and help win," Callahan, talking with 985TheSportsHub.com in the wake of his new deal, said when asked about the temptation of the July 1 open market. "I was just always ready for whenever that conversation would strike up."

On Callahan's part, that interest in staying with Boston also came with one major goal in mind: playing his way into a full-time NHL roster spot.

A mainstay on the Providence roster for the last few seasons, the Franklin, Mass. native finally got his NHL chance in 2024-25, with 17 appearances for Boston in a year that Callahan found full of growth as a pro.

"I think originally when I first got called up, we were still in a position trying to compete for a playoff spot, and it was obviously before the deadline," Callahan, who first joined the organization in 2022 and cited Brandon Carlo as one of his biggest helps upon his first NHL recall to Boston, noted. "And I felt like I came in and did my job. It was my role as a defenseman [and] a stay-at-home guy to just help the team defend, especially in games where we were up. And I think I did a good job of coming in and kind of getting settled in quick."

In Callahan's 17 games in Boston, the 6-foot-2 left shot posted one goal, but came through with seven hits and 12 blocked shots while averaging 14:09 per game. The Bruins deployed him in an absolute sink-or-swim fashion, too, with relentless defensive-zone deployment, and offensive-zone exposure that would've made Carlo feel like he was Cale Makar.

"Obviously, with the way things kind of went down the stretch, I think I learned a lot, not only about myself, but just kind of about the guys in that room that obviously nobody was happy with the ways things were going," said Callahan. "I think it kind of leaves you with that hunger and that excitement for coming back for camp this year and to make things right and start on the right foot."

Callahan was one of 40 skaters iced by the Bruins during the 2024-25 season, which was the most used by the club since coming out of the 2004 lockout (they used 39 in 2005-06). But sticking for 17 games was something that Callahan was able to hang his head on in his 2025 exit meeting with Boston.

"I was just proud of the way I represented myself up there, and I feel like I earned the 17 games that I got to play in," Callahan said. "I think it's easy to go up and get sent back down right away, so the fact that I went up and stuck for a bit, I think is something that they appreciated in me and my game and something that I was proud of as well. Just looking at next year, that's just something I'm gonna try to carry over, and the ultimate goal is to make the team at camp and be a contributor, so that's what I'm looking forward to doing."

And Callahan certainly seems to know that his ticket to full-time minutes in the NHL will not come with the highlight-reel plays in the attacking zone.

"Ultimately, it comes down to being harder to play against, and I feel like I've established kind of myself in my game as just being reliable and kind of plug-and-play in different situations," Callahan said of his summer goals. "I think to take that next step going into next year, [I] just need to be harder against NHL-caliber players in the D zone, creating turnovers, It's just really [about] being hard to play against below the goal line. That's something I'm looking forward to improving on going into next year and something that I'm focusing on this summer in terms of just getting and making that next step physically to be more of a factor out there and creating those turnovers in the D zone."

There is one potential roadblock for Callahan, though, and it comes back to his status as a lefty-shooting defensemen. If only because the Bruins already have three established lefties on their backend between Hampus Lindholm, the recently re-signed Mason Lohrei, and 2024 free agent addition Nikita Zadorov.

"I've played a decent amount on the right side in Providence over the past couple of years [and] I had a stretch this year where I played about a month on the right, and I've done it in previous years too," Callahan said of the left-side logjam and what it could mean for him 2025-26. "In my game, it's something that I'm comfortable doing. The left side has three guys there already who are pretty established. I'm looking to stick wherever I can and fill in the lineup wherever I can and help the team win. If that means playing on the [right] side, that's what I'll do, and I'm comfortably doing it."

Callahan's potential pathway to NHL minutes in Boston is not too dissimilar to the path that Parker Wotherspoon embarked on over the last two seasons in The Hub, going from depth option to do-it-all-no-questions-asked presence for the undermanned Bruins over the last two seasons.

Callahan could even be a frontrunner to potentially take the gig that Wotherspoon, who is a pending unrestricted free agent, had as the Black and Gold's seventh defenseman banging at whatever door was in front of him.

"[Wotherspoon]'s a guy I've definitely learned a lot from, and I think he's done a great job of being kind of that that plug-and-play, wherever you need him type of guy and it's something that you know I'm going to try to be going forward," Callahan said. "Top four, [penalty kill], whatever it takes is what I'm willing to do. Playing in those different roles, it's something I'm comfortable with."

It may be just what new Bruins head coach Marco Sturm wants out of that spot, too, and Callahan knows that ahead of the biggest camp of his life.