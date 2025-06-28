Bruins select center William Moore with 51st pick in 2nd round of NHL Draft

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: William Moore poses after being drafted by the Boston Bruins with the 51st overall pick during rounds 2-7 of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

With the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Boston Bruins selected center William Moore out of the USA National Team Development Program.

A left-shot center, Moore stands at 6-foot-2 and 174 pounds. He is a native of Mississauga, Ontario, about an hour from Toronto. He has dual citizenship in Canada and the United States whose father is American, which explains his presence in the USNTDP.

Moore most recently scored 21 points in 25 games for the USNTDP junior team in the USHL, then 11 points in seven games for Team USA in the 2025 World Junior Championship U18 tournament. Moore, 18, confirmed to reporters at the draft that he will go to Boston College in the fall (via Jim McBride). He will join forward James Hagens, who became a Bruin on night one of the draft when Boston selected him with the seventh overall pick in the first round.

A scouting report at Elite Prospects describes Moore: "Does a bit of everything, from high-end plays right down to the finest details. In his best games, he manipulates defenders with driving crossover rushes, lands look-off passes, crashes the net, and puts on a down-low clinic with possession. He drives wide, gets the defender to follow, and then instantly cuts inside for a better look."