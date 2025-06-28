Bruins add another defenseman with 100th overall pick

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general view inside the venue prior to the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins continued to add to their defensive pipeline in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Draft, with left-shot defenseman Vashek Blanar (also known as Vashek Richards) selected with the 100th overall pick.

Blanar, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 183 pounds, spent last season with IF Troja-Ljungby (Sweden), both for their J18 and J20 program. Blanar totaled six goals and 21 points in his 38 games for the program's J18 team, and had one assist in four games for the J20 club. Blanar made two appearances for the J20 club in their qualification playoff round, and totaled two goals and eight points in five games for the J18 club in the relegation round.

Czech, but born in Colorado and playing in Sweden, Blanar's hockey road has been an interesting one to say the least, and that's reflected in the fact that it's proven difficult to find much video on him. And that most boards didn't seem to have much of a read or ranking on his game.

But that doesn't necessarily mean it's all bad on the 18-year-old.

"He's a player nobody talks about, hasn't appeared in the national team, but has great attributes, a tough defenseman with offensive skills," X user CZProspects posted in response to someone asking him their thoughts on Blanar. "I heard several NHL teams were interested in him, so for me, it’s realistic, but as I wrote, these are somewhat 'bold predictions.'"