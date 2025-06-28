LISTEN LIVE

Bruins make rare trade with Canadiens, draft Cooper Simpson in third round

The Bruins traded down and nabbed a high-scoring Minnesota kid with their third-round pick.

Ty Anderson
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 24: Boston Bruins fans hold a giant flag with the Boston Logo on it prior Game Six of the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden on June 24, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA – JUNE 24: Boston Bruins fans hold a giant flag with the Boston Logo on it prior Game Six of the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden on June 24, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Elsa/Getty Images

It's not often you see the Bruins and Canadiens do business together.

Actually, it's been over 24 years since the Bruins and Canadiens last made a trade. But Saturday afternoon saw that streak come to an end, as Don Sweeney and the Bruins traded down in the third round, sending the 69th overall pick to Montreal in exchange for the 79th and 108th overall picks.

And with the 79th overall pick, the Bruins drafted winger Cooper Simpson.

Playing for Shakopee High (Minnesota) this past season, the 6-foot-1 Simpson posted 49 goals and 83 points in just 31 games, and his 49 goals were the most among all Minnesota high school players. It was more than enough to make Simpson one of the finalists for Minnesota's "Mr. Hockey Award," which given annually to the outstanding senior high school boys' hockey player in the state of Minnesota following the State High School hockey tournament. 

In addition to his success at Shakopee High, the left-shooting Simpson made eight appearances for the USHL's Tri-City Storm, and totaled seven goals and one assist in nine games played before appearing in two playoff games.

Scouts who've seen Simpson laud his heavy-but-versatile shot (which almost goes without saying when you look at his goal totals a year ago), as well as his hands and creativity as a scoring threat.

Simpson will make the jump to the college game next season at the University of North Dakota, joining fellow Bruins prospect Will Zellers in that regard.

Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
