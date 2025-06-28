Bruins add QMJHL forward with 133rd overall pick

Round five of the 2025 NHL Draft saw general manager Don Sweeney the Bruins finally make their way into the CHL ranks this draft year, with forward Cole Chandler drafted by the club with the 133rd overall pick.

A 6-foot-2 center prospect, Chandler posted 13 goals and 32 points in 64 gamed for the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and added 12 points in 16 playoff games for the club in 2024-25.

Chandler's 32 points during the regular season were the 8th-most among all Shawinigan skaters, but his 12 playoff points were tied for the 21st-most among all QMJHL talents. Chandler went down swinging, too, as he scored two goals and four points over the final three games of his club's seven-game, third-round series with league-best Rimouski Oceanic.

"Chandler is a worker capable of pursuing the puck, engaging opponents defensively, and making quick and smart passes to teammates," EliteProspects wrote in their 2025 NHL Draft Guide. "There are a lot of subtle skills in his game — proactive contact, quick reads and reactions on loose pucks and pass receptions, slip passes through pressure."