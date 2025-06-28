LISTEN LIVE

Bruins add QMJHL forward with 133rd overall pick

The Bruins finally dipped into the CHL player pool in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Ty Anderson
MONTREAL, QC - MARCH 21: A detailed view of the Boston Bruins' logo is seen during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell on March 21, 2022 in Montreal, Canada. The Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

A detailed view of the Boston Bruins’ logo on a player’s sweater during a game. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Round five of the 2025 NHL Draft saw general manager Don Sweeney the Bruins finally make their way into the CHL ranks this draft year, with forward Cole Chandler drafted by the club with the 133rd overall pick.

A 6-foot-2 center prospect, Chandler posted 13 goals and 32 points in 64 gamed for the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and added 12 points in 16 playoff games for the club in 2024-25.

Chandler's 32 points during the regular season were the 8th-most among all Shawinigan skaters, but his 12 playoff points were tied for the 21st-most among all QMJHL talents. Chandler went down swinging, too, as he scored two goals and four points over the final three games of his club's seven-game, third-round series with league-best Rimouski Oceanic.

"Chandler is a worker capable of pursuing the puck, engaging opponents defensively, and making quick and smart passes to teammates," EliteProspects wrote in their 2025 NHL Draft Guide. "There are a lot of subtle skills in his game — proactive contact, quick reads and reactions on loose pucks and pass receptions, slip passes through pressure."

Chandler, who is a Nova Scotia native, is the Bruins' first forward pick out of the QMJHL since 2017 when the club selected Cedric Pare in round six.

boston bruins
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general view inside the venue prior to the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NHLBruins add another defenseman with 100th overall pickTy Anderson
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 24: Boston Bruins fans hold a giant flag with the Boston Logo on it prior Game Six of the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden on June 24, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NHLBruins make rare trade with Canadiens, draft Cooper Simpson in third roundTy Anderson
MONTREAL, QC - NOVEMBER 05: A detail of the Boston Bruins logo is seen during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on November 5, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Boston Bruins 5-4. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
NHLBruins draft defenseman with 61st overall pick in 2025 NHL DraftTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect